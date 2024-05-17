Resurfaced Trump Clip Proves His High Expectations For Barron Date Back Ages Before Graduation Day
Barron Trump graduated from the prestigious — yet controversial — Oxbridge Academy on May 17, 2024. Now, many are wondering what his post-high school plans will be. There have been no university announcements as of this writing. However, his father Donald Trump has long expressed his high expectations of Barron, dating back to when he was just a young child.
Years before he became the president of the United States, Donald Trump was a fierce entrepreneur who instilled the value of high marks in school in Barron. In a clip that resurfaced online in May 2024, the one-time White House occupant was seen giving a small Barron his list of demands. "I want all As. All As. And when you get older what are you gonna remember? No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes. And you know what else? No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you," the father of five told his youngest son.
Now, having earned his high school diploma, it's likely that Barron will continue to make his dad proud as Republicans look to reel him into the world of politics.
Barron was selected to be a delegate at the Republican National Convention
The youngest of the Trump children has not yet spoken out publicly about his interests or future career plans. However, days before his graduation, Barron was selected to be a delegate at the July 2024 Republican National Convention. His older siblings, Eric, Donald Jr., and Tiffany were also named Florida at-large delegates for the event, so it seemed fitting for Barron to join. However, in what may have been a surprise twist, he declined the offer.
In a May 10 statement from Melania Trump's office, the former First Lady wrote, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines due to prior commitments" (via Daily Mail). Though she did not express what those obligations were, it could be that Barron is still trying to decide on an undergraduate program. During a May 9 event at Mar-a-Lago, an attendee reportedly asked Trump about his son's plans to which he replied, "He's going to be going to college soon. And we're looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago" (via Newsweek). No matter which direction his son chooses, it's clear the second-time presidential candidate has high hopes for Barron.