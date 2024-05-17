Resurfaced Trump Clip Proves His High Expectations For Barron Date Back Ages Before Graduation Day

Barron Trump graduated from the prestigious — yet controversial — Oxbridge Academy on May 17, 2024. Now, many are wondering what his post-high school plans will be. There have been no university announcements as of this writing. However, his father Donald Trump has long expressed his high expectations of Barron, dating back to when he was just a young child.

Years before he became the president of the United States, Donald Trump was a fierce entrepreneur who instilled the value of high marks in school in Barron. In a clip that resurfaced online in May 2024, the one-time White House occupant was seen giving a small Barron his list of demands. "I want all As. All As. And when you get older what are you gonna remember? No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes. And you know what else? No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you," the father of five told his youngest son.

Now, having earned his high school diploma, it's likely that Barron will continue to make his dad proud as Republicans look to reel him into the world of politics.