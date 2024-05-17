Political Expert Tells Us Why Barron Trump Should Follow Father's Footsteps Soon

Barron Trump will have many opportunities to get into politics thanks to his family's fame. While now may be the ideal time to get into the game, he does have plenty of time to try it, based on his father's own career. While Donald Trump first began floating the idea of running for president as early as the 1980s, he didn't actually do it until he was 70. It's easy to imagine why an 18-year-old just about to graduate high school may turn down a responsibility like being a delegate due to the stress of choosing a college and beginning the next stage of their life. Still, if this is the future Barron is considering, Caroline Heldman told us that "starting as a delegate is a great low-lift way to get involved."

Heldman made the point that without the last name "Trump," Barron would be stuck starting out as an intern for a political campaign. However, she assumes he would take on important responsibilities in his dad's presidential campaign. If this is something that he wants in his future, Heldman says that getting involved in the campaign "would be the chance of a lifetime to be in the action." She notes that he could "work behind the scenes on his father's campaign, join him at political events, continue to serve as an informal advisor — or a formal advisor." Of course, this depends on Barron knowing what he wants to do with his life, something few people know for certain as teenagers.