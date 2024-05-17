Political Expert Tells Us Why Barron Trump Should Follow Father's Footsteps Soon
As of Friday, May 17, Barron Trump is officially a high school graduate and it's unclear where Barron is headed next. While he hasn't decided on his future college yet, according to his dad, Donald Trump, he's in the process of choosing. Still, it's easy to wonder if he'll be following in his dad's ambitious political footsteps. That's why the recent news that he turned down the opportunity to act as a delegate at the Republican National Convention alongside siblings Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, seems to send a message. We consulted a political expert about what this move means, and according to her, while this may not have been the best choice, it's not necessarily an indication that Barron wants to steer clear of politics.
Per NPR, after Barron was listed as a delegate for the Republican National Convention, his mom Melania Trump's office made a statement, saying, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments." If Barron plans to take after his dad's career, this was a strange choice. Still, according to Caroline Heldman, political science professor at Occidental College, as the son of a former president, Barron is going to have plenty of opportunities that the average young person doesn't. Even so, Heldman says, "Now is the time to cut his political teeth since this is the last time his father will be running for the presidency."
Taking the GOP delegate role may be a smart move
Barron Trump will have many opportunities to get into politics thanks to his family's fame. While now may be the ideal time to get into the game, he does have plenty of time to try it, based on his father's own career. While Donald Trump first began floating the idea of running for president as early as the 1980s, he didn't actually do it until he was 70. It's easy to imagine why an 18-year-old just about to graduate high school may turn down a responsibility like being a delegate due to the stress of choosing a college and beginning the next stage of their life. Still, if this is the future Barron is considering, Caroline Heldman told us that "starting as a delegate is a great low-lift way to get involved."
Heldman made the point that without the last name "Trump," Barron would be stuck starting out as an intern for a political campaign. However, she assumes he would take on important responsibilities in his dad's presidential campaign. If this is something that he wants in his future, Heldman says that getting involved in the campaign "would be the chance of a lifetime to be in the action." She notes that he could "work behind the scenes on his father's campaign, join him at political events, continue to serve as an informal advisor — or a formal advisor." Of course, this depends on Barron knowing what he wants to do with his life, something few people know for certain as teenagers.
Melania Trump may want Barron to steer clear of politics
For many folks who are just 18 years old, their parents still have quite a bit of influence over them and life's big choices. This is likely the case for Barron Trump, too. For him, though, it's possible that his parents are pulling him in two different directions. Caroline Heldman notes that Donald Trump has said that Barron cares about politics, so much so that he even takes his son's advice in some political situations. In her opinion, though, while a future in politics for Barron may be something that Donald is interested in, it doesn't seem to be Melania Trump's preference.
Based on the statement that came out of Melania's office turning down the delegate role on Barron's behalf, Heldman notes that "it is clear that this was not approved by Melania first." Barron hasn't spent much time in the public eye over the years, and this seems to be Melania's doing. Melania also prefers to keep things private, unlike her husband, who loves the spotlight. Heldman tells us that this may have a lot to do with Barron's decision not to be a delegate. "Barron's mother has been fiercely protective of her son staying out of politics," she explains. "Although Barron has appeared at events, he has not actively campaigned like his older siblings. It looks like Melania wants him to stay out of the political spotlight, even though he is now officially an adult."