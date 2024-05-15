What To Know About Barron Trump's Controversial High School Ahead Of His Graduation Day

Barron Trump turned 18 on March 20, and yet another major milestone is rapidly approaching for the son of former president, Donald Trump. On Friday, May 17, Barron will graduate from high school, and while he's not sure which college he's heading to, it seems that his dad is helping him narrow it down. At a May 14 event at Mar-a-Lago, Donald said: "Right now, he's doing a great job. He has great marks. He's going to be going to college soon. And we're looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago," per Newsweek.

While Barron's future education isn't decided just yet, after Friday, he will be a high school graduate. Barron's high school is a ritzy private school located in West Palm Beach, Florida called Oxbridge Academy. While the school can soon boast Barron as a high-profile graduate, this institution has garnered press in the past for some less desirable reasons.

In 2015, Oxbridge Academy faced allegations of sexual harassment, as well as accusations of being a hostile working environment for employees. A school staff member, Ulle Boshko, filed a lawsuit against the school claiming that Robert Parsons, who was the school's CEO at the time, sexually harassed her. While the suit was dismissed, she filed another in 2017, claiming that she was fired as a result of her accusations.