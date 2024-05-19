Hunter Biden's Legal Woes Reportedly Put A Strain On His Marriage With Wife Melissa Cohen

Hunter Biden's legal woes have affected those around him, including his wife, Melissa Cohen. The pair wed in May 2019, just 10 days after first meeting. Sadly, just months later in October, Biden was sued for paternity and child support by Lunden Roberts for their daughter, who was born in August 2018. The two didn't settle their dispute until June 2023. Throughout this, Cohen and Biden remained together, welcoming a son together, Beau, in March 2020. Unfortunately, the pair were forced to live a restricted life as Biden dealt with several other court matters.

In 2022, Biden and Cohen stayed in near seclusion in Malibu amid his tax evasion probe. Additionally, his overseas business involvement with Ukraine and China, which reportedly dated back to his father's tenure as Vice President to Barack Obama, and an illegal firearm purchase in Delaware loomed over their heads. "They never go anywhere because they've been instructed to stay out of sight and away from the cameras while the investigation into Hunter continues," an insider told Page Six in July of that year. To make matters worse, it appears that Cohen didn't know of Biden's many problems when they met.