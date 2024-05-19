Hunter Biden's Legal Woes Reportedly Put A Strain On His Marriage With Wife Melissa Cohen
Hunter Biden's legal woes have affected those around him, including his wife, Melissa Cohen. The pair wed in May 2019, just 10 days after first meeting. Sadly, just months later in October, Biden was sued for paternity and child support by Lunden Roberts for their daughter, who was born in August 2018. The two didn't settle their dispute until June 2023. Throughout this, Cohen and Biden remained together, welcoming a son together, Beau, in March 2020. Unfortunately, the pair were forced to live a restricted life as Biden dealt with several other court matters.
In 2022, Biden and Cohen stayed in near seclusion in Malibu amid his tax evasion probe. Additionally, his overseas business involvement with Ukraine and China, which reportedly dated back to his father's tenure as Vice President to Barack Obama, and an illegal firearm purchase in Delaware loomed over their heads. "They never go anywhere because they've been instructed to stay out of sight and away from the cameras while the investigation into Hunter continues," an insider told Page Six in July of that year. To make matters worse, it appears that Cohen didn't know of Biden's many problems when they met.
It seems that Cohen was unaware of Biden's rocky past
In June 2023, Hunter Biden was dealt a devastating blow when he was indicted for lying about his drug use in order to obtain a weapon in Delaware in October 2018. His tax issues had also caught up with him, having been hit with charges in both Delaware and California. Though the probes into his finances and business dealings had been going on for some time, it appears that Melissa Cohen wasn't fully aware of his many conflicts, which includes a heartbreaking addiction battle.
An insider told The National Enquirer (via RadarOnline) in December 2023 that the South African documentarian was "freaked out" after learning of Biden's troubling history with the law. "The reality is Hunter's a train wreck and life with him is very hard behind closed doors," they shared, adding that the couple's marriage is not as romantic as it was in the beginning. Biden pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and despite possible cracks in the marriage due to his courtroom drama, Cohen doesn't appear ready to give up on her relationship just yet.
Cohen continued to stick by Biden as his trial date inched closer
Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to his Delaware gun charges in October 2023. If convicted, however, that could lead to a 25-year prison sentence. Biden entered the same not guilty plea for his California tax counts in January 2024, and he could face 17 years behind bars for that one. His first trial was scheduled for June 2024, and in the days leading up to its start, Cohen was spotted being a supportive wife.
The couple stepped out in May 2024 for a date night in Santa Monica. The pair appeared hand-in-hand shortly after dining at the ritzy Giorgio Baldi restaurant. Cohen and Biden seemed relaxed during the outing which took place just days after his attempt to have his federal gun case tossed out failed. It remains to be seen if the pair will survive after Biden trial ends. Still, it's apparent Cohen and Biden have overcome quite a bit since walking down the aisle.