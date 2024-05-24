Inside Kate Beckinsale's Relationship History
When it comes to romantic relationships, the stunning Kate Beckinsale knows a thing or two about falling in love.
Since 1993, the British actress has captivated pop culture enthusiasts with her impeccable acting performances and hit movies. From starring in the mega-popular "Underworld" franchise to leading hit romantic comedies, like "Love & Friendship" and "Serendipity," Beckinsale has crafted an impressive genre-spanning entertainment resume. However, her dynamic film career isn't the only thing for which she's made headlines. Over the last two decades, the "Jolt" star has turned heads for her colorful dating life and the steamy list of suitors who have courted her.
While Beckinsale has usually stayed tight-lipped about her relationships, she shed some light on her romantic history and how it impacted her view on long-term partnerships. "I haven't been in very long relationships since [my marriage]. I can't imagine living with a person and maintaining my newfound autonomy," she told the Daily Mail in 2021 (via The News-Herald). "For women in relationships with men, it's culturally quite easy to lose track of your life." With Beckinsale's insightful quote in mind, we took an extensive look at her relationships, and boy does she have an epic romantic past for the ages.
Michael Sheen was Kate's first big Hollywood romance
One of Kate Beckinsale's first major romances within the Hollywood sphere was with "Good Omens” star Michael Sheen. The pair's love affair first started in 1995, when they were both cast in the touring production of "The Seagull." When speaking about the start of their relationship in 2001, Beckinsale teased to the Western Mail (via Web Archive) that their connection was fate, revealing that they once shared an elevator and lived on the same street in Paris without knowing it. "In a way, we felt that maybe we were always meant for each other but we weren't quite ready," she explained.
With an epic start to their relationship, Beckinsale and Sheen continued to foster their romance, resulting in the two welcoming their daughter, Lily Mo Sheen. The lovebirds even collaborated in the acting sphere, co-starring in the popular supernatural-action film "Underworld" and recording an audio version of Romeo and Juliet.
Unfortunately, after eight years together, their romance came to a surprising close. While rumors swirled that their relationship ended badly, due to Beckinsale moving on with director Len Wiseman, the "Emma" star debunked the speculation on numerous occasions. "The popular notion of how Michael and I broke up — that we were on [the first Underworld] and I ran off with the director [Wiseman], is just not true," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2012. Sheen echoed similar sentiments, telling Annie Macmanus in 2020, "Ultimately, there is no real blame; life is just hard."
Kate's relationship with Len Wiseman started off with controversy
After her relationship with Michael Sheen came to a close in 2003, Kate Beckinsale moved on to another whirlwind romance with Len Wiseman. The two talents first met on the set of the supernatural action film "Underworld," which was directed by Wiseman. However, the start of their relationship was far from smooth due to the two dodging rumors of being homewreckers. At the time of their initial meeting, Beckinsale was still with Sheen while Wiseman was married to a kindergarten teacher named Dana. While intense speculation plagued the couple early on, they didn't let the rumors get the best of their relationship. "I can't bear to be away from Len," she told The Mirror in September 2003. "I feel this incredible bond with him."
In May 2004, the two lovebirds tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Bel Air, California. In the years following their wedding, the "Farming" star and "Swamp Thing" director appeared on the track for a happily ever after, collaborating on films and looking hopelessly in love in various paparazzi shots. When discussing their relationship in 2009, Beckinsale gushed about their work and personal relationship, jokingly telling IGN, "I hope we've got maybe a few more years." However in October 2016, after 11 years of marriage, the pair filed for divorce. "They are still friendly and spend time together in L.A. when Kate is there. There has been no drama," a source told People at the time.
Matt Rife said relationship with Kate was complicated
Following her divorce from director Len Wiseman, Kate Beckinsale found love again with comedian Matt Rife. The pair first made headlines in June 2017 after People secured a photo of the two sharing a passionate kiss in West Hollywood. While Beckinsale and Rife remained mum on the report, a source revealed to the news outlet that the "Love & Friendship" star was thoroughly enjoying her time with the "Wild 'N Out" personality. "She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks. She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul," they explained. In an additional report from ET, a source revealed that Rife even hit it off with Beckinsale's family. "Everyone in Kate's circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship," they explained.
Unfortunately, the "Click" star and Rife's promising romance seemingly came to an end in August 2017. In a statement to US Weekly, one source claimed that their relationship "fizzled out," revealing that they only went on a couple of fun dates. A second source echoed similar sentiments, telling the news outlet that Beckinsale was preoccupied with her daughter, Lily Sheen, and her acting career. However two years after their breakup, Rife hinted that their romance didn't end on the best terms. "We dated for a year, and it was ... um, complicated for sure," he told TMZ in 2019. "A lot of ups and downs."
Kate's relationship with Pete Davidson was a right person, wrong time situationship
Matt Rife wasn't the only comedian Kate Beckinsale dated. In January 2019, the "Everybody's Fine" star made headlines after she was spotted getting cozy with Pete Davidson at a Golden Globes afterparty. "They were being very flirty together, they were sitting close on the outside patio seating," a source told Page Six. The insider added that Beckinsale couldn't get enough of Davidson's humor. In the months following their initial sighting, the two continued to explore their romantic connection by going on steamy vacations and sharing passionate kisses at hockey games.
In March 2019, Beckinsale opened up about her relationship with Davidson for the first time during an interview with The Los Angeles Times. "I've never been in this position before – never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief," she told the news outlet. "It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to."
However before pop culture enthusiasts could properly label Beckinsale and Davidson as "relationship goals," ET reported that the two called it quits at the end of April 2019. "They're still friendly but are not on romantic terms," a source told the news outlet. Despite their romance coming to an end, Davidson had nothing but good things to say about Beckinsale while discussing his extensive relationship history with Charlamagne tha God. "She was really understanding and cool," he explained. "[It didn't work out] because it wasn't just the right time."
Kate and Goody Grace ended their relationship over different priorities
Rounding out our list is Kate Beckinsale's relationship with Goody Grace. The two first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 after they were spotted holding hands during a stroll in Los Angeles. In a statement to E! News, an inside source gave further insight into their spotting, stating that Beckinsale and Grace spent Easter weekend together. "They were very lovey-dovey," they explained.
Like her past romance with Pete Davidson, the lovebird's relationship faced their fair share of criticism due to their age gap. Fortunately, Beckinsale didn't let it get her down, telling Women's Health in May 2020, "It can feel like a bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all." The following month, the happy couple expressed their love for each other when Grace celebrated his birthday on Instagram. "Happy Birthday I love you," she commented, per Us Weekly, which resulted in the "Gear" singer replying, "I love you."
In addition to fostering their romantic connection, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Beckinsale and Grace surpassed a huge relationship milestone, with the latter meeting the former's daughter Lily Sheen. However, after nine months of dating, their romance came to halt in October 2020. While Beckinsale refrained from making an official statement, a source told People that she wasn't bothered by the split. "It was great for Kate to have him around during the lockdown," they explained. "[Grace] is young and has other priorities than her."