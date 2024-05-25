The Real Reason Simon Cowell Wears Red Sunglasses Inside
"Britain's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell sparked some chatter when he was spotted sporting red-tinted sunglasses during filming. While odd to sport such an accessory indoors, Cowell has a legitimate reason for his unique eyewear. A lengthy battle with migraines have pushed him to these glasses, which have seemingly provided quite the relief for his condition.
In early 2024, Cowell was forced to miss two auditions on the talent competition show. In February, he shared on Instagram, "I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights." Though he'd been committed to the red sunglasses, it seems the headaches may have still gotten the best of him during that time. Still, they've become a staple on the judging panel. Cowell opened up to The Standard in April 2024 about how necessary the lenses were, explaining, "The red glasses are because I have lights in my eyes all day long and it's like a laser and I get migraines and that's like a filter. They actually do work." Sadly for Cowell, headaches of this magnitude have plagued him for years.
Cowell's migraines date back to at least 2013
Simon Cowell's battle with migraines appears to have been first reported in February 2013. This illness caused the Syco Music founder to miss five hours of the "Britain's Got Talent" auditions. He was able to push through and join fellow judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden later in the day.
Soon after this incident, Cowell began wearing clear, round lenses, seemingly to assist with his headaches. Cowell graduated to his much more stylish glasses in 2023, which he got from Amazon. Though inexpensive, the music executive has come to depend on his red glasses, making them a fixture of his wardrobe. On the September 2023 red carpet of "America's Got Talent," he addressed the benefits of his eyewear. "Everything looks better. You look amazing! And you know what, it cuts out all the blue light on computers and iPads. I have lights in my face when I am filming so this cuts out a lot of that," (via Daily Mail). While living with his migraines, Cowell was also dealt another devastating health blow.
Migraines aren't Cowell's only health issue
Former "American Idol" decision-maker Simon Cowell battled a life-threatening health matter in August 2020. It was this month that he broke his back in an electric bike accident. This devastating event took place at his Malibu home as he was testing out the new cycle. His injuries required a five-hour surgery and a metal rod having to be inserted in his back. Even as he got back to work, Cowell wore a surgical corset for his recovery.
Shockingly, just two years later, Cowell was once again involved in a biking accident that left him with serious injuries. In this accident, he was thrown over the handlebars, leading to a concussion and broken arm. Thankfully, Cowell recovered from these damages, though he needed extensive rehabilitation. It appears that he is in much better health these days, but it's unlikely that he'll be letting go of his tinted glasses anytime soon, which have become a part of Cowell's stunning transformation.