The Real Reason Simon Cowell Wears Red Sunglasses Inside

"Britain's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell sparked some chatter when he was spotted sporting red-tinted sunglasses during filming. While odd to sport such an accessory indoors, Cowell has a legitimate reason for his unique eyewear. A lengthy battle with migraines have pushed him to these glasses, which have seemingly provided quite the relief for his condition.

In early 2024, Cowell was forced to miss two auditions on the talent competition show. In February, he shared on Instagram, "I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights." Though he'd been committed to the red sunglasses, it seems the headaches may have still gotten the best of him during that time. Still, they've become a staple on the judging panel. Cowell opened up to The Standard in April 2024 about how necessary the lenses were, explaining, "The red glasses are because I have lights in my eyes all day long and it's like a laser and I get migraines and that's like a filter. They actually do work." Sadly for Cowell, headaches of this magnitude have plagued him for years.