Simon Cowell's Transformation Has Him Looking Unrecognizable

When Simon Cowell first appeared on British television back in the early 2000s, he was a music industry executive. Before long he was a bona fide television star, who's since appeared in numerous television talent competitions over the years. He's also a multimillionaire mogul, producer (of both records and TV shows), and arguably one of the world's saltiest on-camera TV personalities — all the more impressive, given that Cowell has managed to achieve stardom on two continents, on American TV and back home in his native U.K.

So famous has Cowell become that he was once offered his own talk show on American television. He agreed to do it, but then changed his mind when he was hit with the reality of what the gig entailed. "I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out [of] the meeting," Cowell told E! News. "I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking."

Despite that declaration, talking is what propelled Cowell to fame in the first place, sharing his caustic, cutting comments while judging performers on one of the umpteen shows on which he's appeared over the years. To learn more, keep on reading for a look back at his extraordinary journey, with photos taken over the years making it clear that Simon Cowell's transformation has him looking unrecognizable.