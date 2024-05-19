Alice Stewart, GOP Advisor & Vocal Trump Critic, Dead At 58
Alice Stewart, a Republican strategist and host of the podcast "Hot Mics From Left To Right," has passed away suddenly, and the circumstances surrounding her May 18, 2024 death have not yet been made public. However, officials did confirm to multiple outlets that Stewart was found outside in the Belle View community in Virginia. Sadly, it appears that she may have suffered a medical emergency of some kind.
Tributes poured in from several notable Republican figures, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who lent his condolences to Stewart in a touching Twitter tribute. "Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely. She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed. May God's comfort and peace be upon her loved ones," the post read. After securing a role with CNN as a commentator in 2016, she used her platform to push for more decency in politics, even when it meant voicing concerns over Donald Trump. "I support the president, but there are a lot of things I don't agree with regarding his tone and demeanor, and I call him out on it when necessary," Stewart told Harvard Politics in December 2020, which was something that she'd proven several times throughout her career.
Stewart did not agree with everything Trump did
One such instance of Alice Stewart pointing out flaws in the Donald Trump camp arrived in August 2020, when she, like many others, was discussing Kimberly Guilfoyle's Republican National Convention speech. The fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. spoke passionately as she praised the nation's former leader, declaring bold statements such as "President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America," (via People). However, Stewart was among those who believed the speech was only in the interest of Guilfoyle.
Stewart also let her feelings be known about Trump specifically in a July 2022 episode of "Don Lemon Tonight," where she criticized the real estate entrepreneur for paying the legal fees for those who had to testify in front of the January 6 committee, which was investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, using money raised during Trump's 2020 presidential campaign. According to Stewart, Trump was using supporters' money to fund an "ill-conceived notion that there was widespread election fraud, and he actually won the election," (via Yahoo Entertainment). Stewart will certainly be missed in the world of political commentary, as she added an apparent neutrality that seemed to resonate with viewers and colleagues alike.