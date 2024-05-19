Alice Stewart, GOP Advisor & Vocal Trump Critic, Dead At 58

Alice Stewart, a Republican strategist and host of the podcast "Hot Mics From Left To Right," has passed away suddenly, and the circumstances surrounding her May 18, 2024 death have not yet been made public. However, officials did confirm to multiple outlets that Stewart was found outside in the Belle View community in Virginia. Sadly, it appears that she may have suffered a medical emergency of some kind.

Tributes poured in from several notable Republican figures, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who lent his condolences to Stewart in a touching Twitter tribute. "Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely. She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed. May God's comfort and peace be upon her loved ones," the post read. After securing a role with CNN as a commentator in 2016, she used her platform to push for more decency in politics, even when it meant voicing concerns over Donald Trump. "I support the president, but there are a lot of things I don't agree with regarding his tone and demeanor, and I call him out on it when necessary," Stewart told Harvard Politics in December 2020, which was something that she'd proven several times throughout her career.