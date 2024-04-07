How The Lawyer Who Stood By Donald Trump's Election Fraud Claims Got Disbarred

Over the years of his lengthening political career, it's become common knowledge that former President Donald Trump expects and rewards loyalty. But apparently, remaining loyal to the ex-POTUS won't protect you from getting disbarred by the state of California. On March 27, 2024, Trump's former lawyer, John Eastman, had to learn this reality the hard way.

Eastman played a critical role in Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election results, during which he lost his bid for re-election to President Joe Biden. The attorney was involved in the historical proceedings that followed, from the drama of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot to the multiple lawsuits related to alleged—and later debunked — election fraud.

The Office of Chief Trial Counsel of the State Bar of California (OCTC) first issued a disciplinary charge notice to Eastman on January 26, 2023. Eastman faced 11 counts of misconduct related to his representation of Trump in 2020 and 2021. By March 2024, the court found Eastman guilty of ten charges — enough to order his disbarment.