How The Lawyer Who Stood By Donald Trump's Election Fraud Claims Got Disbarred
Over the years of his lengthening political career, it's become common knowledge that former President Donald Trump expects and rewards loyalty. But apparently, remaining loyal to the ex-POTUS won't protect you from getting disbarred by the state of California. On March 27, 2024, Trump's former lawyer, John Eastman, had to learn this reality the hard way.
Eastman played a critical role in Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election results, during which he lost his bid for re-election to President Joe Biden. The attorney was involved in the historical proceedings that followed, from the drama of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot to the multiple lawsuits related to alleged—and later debunked — election fraud.
The Office of Chief Trial Counsel of the State Bar of California (OCTC) first issued a disciplinary charge notice to Eastman on January 26, 2023. Eastman faced 11 counts of misconduct related to his representation of Trump in 2020 and 2021. By March 2024, the court found Eastman guilty of ten charges — enough to order his disbarment.
Breaking down the charges that led to John Eastman's California disbarment
According to court documents from the State Bar Court of California's Hearing Department, Eastman was charged with the following 11 counts of misconduct: "one count of failing to support the Constitution and laws of the United States; two counts of seeking to mislead a court; six counts of moral turpitude [corruption] by making various misrepresentations; and two additional counts of moral turpitude." The court ruled he was guilty of all but the last charge.
The State Bar court accused Eastman of knowingly and unethically perpetuating unsupported theories of election fraud by pursuing lawsuits against certain states in regard to vote counting. Plaintiffs also alleged Eastman tried to bolster Donald Trump's electoral count by asking GOP state legislatures to send pro-Trump electors to Congress [an excerpt of that particular memo is pictured]. Perhaps most seriously, Eastman was accused of conspiring with Trump in January 2021 to overturn the 2020 election results.
Eastman's connection to that last charge was on investigators' minds ever since they found out about phone calls Donald Trump made on January 6 to his legal team at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. OCTC Judge Yvette Roland confirmed Eastman's conspiracy connection, ruling the plaintiffs made a sufficient case for the first ten charges against him. However, Roland ruled the court failed to provide appropriate evidence that a speech Eastman made to a pro-Trump rally on January 6 directly resulted in the violent attack on the Capitol.
The court ruled John Eastman should be punished to the full extent of the law as an attorney
In a news release published by the State Bar of California's Office of Communications, Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona emphasized the court's findings. He argued that former President Donald Trump's attorney, John Eastman, not only acted outside the confines of professional conduct as a legal representative. But he also posed a legitimate threat to the validity of the U.S. political system. Judge Yvette Roland had similar feelings on the matter.
"While attorneys have a duty to advocate zealously for their clients, they must do so within the bounds of ethical and legal constraints," Roland wrote in her opinion, outlined in the court documents. "His wrongdoing is substantially aggravated by his multiple offenses, lack of candor, and indifference. Given the serious and extensive nature of Eastman's unethical actions, the most severe available professional sanction is warranted to protect the public and preserve the public confidence in the legal system."
Eastman is hardly the first former Trump associate to face legal reprimand. After receiving a three-year prison sentence in connection to campaign finance law violations, another former lawyer of Trump's, Michael Cohen, said he was ashamed of his longtime connection with the ex-POTUS. Trump's former White House advisor, Steve Bannon, also faced indictments in relation to the former president. All things considered, perhaps Trump's rewarding and protection of his most loyal associates isn't as tried-and-true as they'd like to believe.