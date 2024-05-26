The Near Disaster That Rocked Jenna Bush Hager's Birthday Party For Her Daughter

The American Dream — a massive shopping mall and amusement park located just outside of New York City — might be a whimsical experience for kids, but it has the potential to turn into a nightmare for parents. Jenna Bush Hager discovered this when taking her older daughter Mila and her friends to the mall for Mila's 11th birthday.

Bush Hager may live a lavish lifestyle, but she makes a point of spending quality time with her children — and that includes planning birthday parties. On April 15, while hosting "Today with Hoda and Jenna," she told co-host Hoda Kotb all about the chaos that ensued at Mila's recent birthday outing. "We went to the American Dream Mall, which if any of y'all visit this area or live in this area, it's quite an extravaganza," she stated (per People). "I don't know why I felt like taking 15 girls to a waterpark and then a theme park."

The celebration was a great success — at first. "It was wonderful until we lost one child," Bush Hager revealed.