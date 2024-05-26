Hallmark Star Torrey DeVitto's Dad Has Fame Of His Own

Torrey DeVitto has lived her life in the spotlight. As a teenager, she worked as a model. And when she was older, she was able to pursue her true dream of acting, appearing in popular TV shows like "One Tree Hill" and "Chicago Med." She later became a staple on the in the holiday romance genre, starring in Hallmark holiday movies like "Write Before Christmas." And it appears that the apple didn't fall too far from the tree!

Given how natural Torrey is in front of the camera, it probably won't come as a surprise that she was born into show business — although her family has ties with the music industry rather than the world of film and TV. Her father, Liberty DeVitto, is a renowned drummer best known for touring and recording with Billy Joel. He has also collaborated with Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Mick Jagger, and Bruce Springsteen — quite the impressive resume.

Curious to hear what Torrey has said about growing up with a famous dad? Read on for all the details about her atypical upbringing.