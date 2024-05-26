Hallmark Star Torrey DeVitto's Dad Has Fame Of His Own
Torrey DeVitto has lived her life in the spotlight. As a teenager, she worked as a model. And when she was older, she was able to pursue her true dream of acting, appearing in popular TV shows like "One Tree Hill" and "Chicago Med." She later became a staple on the in the holiday romance genre, starring in Hallmark holiday movies like "Write Before Christmas." And it appears that the apple didn't fall too far from the tree!
Given how natural Torrey is in front of the camera, it probably won't come as a surprise that she was born into show business — although her family has ties with the music industry rather than the world of film and TV. Her father, Liberty DeVitto, is a renowned drummer best known for touring and recording with Billy Joel. He has also collaborated with Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Mick Jagger, and Bruce Springsteen — quite the impressive resume.
Curious to hear what Torrey has said about growing up with a famous dad? Read on for all the details about her atypical upbringing.
Torrey DeVitto joined her father on the road
Torrey DeVitto's family goes way back with Billy Joel. In fact, she told Glamour Magazine in 2016, she was born while her father was on tour with the musician. Her parents had already planned on giving her some variant of the name "Joelle" as a middle name (in honor of her grandmothers Josephine and Eloise), but they ultimately decided to spell it "Joel" as a tribute to the legendary "Piano Man."
As a child, DeVitto regularly joined her parents on tour with Joel. In her interview with Glamour, DeVitto revealed that she has an emotional connection with his music because of her positive experiences on the road. "Most Billy Joel songs make me want to cry a little," she said. "They are so nostalgic for me — remembering what it was like to be on tour with my family, the smell of the stadiums, watching the shows. So much has changed since then, [but] all of those songs hold great memories for me."
Torrey DeVitto learned important lessons about the industry from her father
Torrey DeVitto considers her father a great inspiration. In January 2024, she talked about the lessons she has learned from him as a guest on the PLANTSTRONG podcast. "I feel like my work ethic definitely came from the influence of my dad," she shared. As a child, she noticed that even when he was approached by fans, he was patient and friendly. "He always treated every single person the same," the actor revealed. "He's very personable and he's very kind to people. He never had any type of diva attitude or anything with his job or his career, and I loved that."
When DeVitto went on to have her own career in acting, her dad was on hand to offer his words of wisdom. "My dad always instilled in me when I started working how important it is how you treat your crew," she said. "It's just as important how you treat them as it is your other co-stars. I was really grateful for that perspective, especially in a business where you can have your mind get so skewed and so many people's egos can get inflated so easily."
Existing in the limelight can take a toll on a person — but it seems that Liberty DeVitto has handled it well, and Torrey DeVitto is following in his footsteps.