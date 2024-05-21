Donald Trump Has A Fiery Response To His Disturbing Portrayal In The Apprentice Movie

This article contains mentions of sexual assault



Donald Trump's campaign has chimed in on "The Apprentice," a film about the former president. The film, which follows Trump in the 1980s, premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and earned an overall fairly positive reception from critics as well as a seven-minute-long standing ovation. As far as the Trump campaign communications director, Steven Cheung, is concerned, though, this film, which portrays Trump being seduced by money and power, is not an accurate portrayal of Trump's life. "This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked," he said in a statement (via the BBC).

Sebastian Stan, also known as Bucky Barnes from the "Captain America" series, has already received rave reviews for taking on the intimidating task of playing a young Trump navigating the business world. He stars in the film, which was written by Gabriel Sherman and directed by Ali Abbasi. Jeremy Strong, who raked in many awards for his role as Kendall Roy in HBO's hit series, "Succession," plays Roy Cohn, Trump's lawyer and a key player in helping him climb the ladder to success.

As one might expect from a film centering on Trump that was rushed to premiere in the thick of an election year, this movie doesn't shy away from controversial scenes and assertions. Cheung claimed in his statement that the film "is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked."