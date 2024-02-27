Jelly Roll's Daughter Is Growing Up Fast

The following article mentions drug addiction.

When Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) became a father to his daughter Bailee Ann DeFord, it turned his life upside-down — in a good way. At the time of her birth, he was incarcerated but determined to move forward. "The guard knocked on my cell door during lockdown in the early afternoon hours and informed me my daughter had just been born," he wrote on Facebook in 2020. "In that exact moment, sitting there uncertain about the future, I knew that if given a second chance ... I would get out of jail and do everything I could to be there for her."

The "Tears Could Talk" singer eventually gained full custody of Bailee, and she also has a loving stepmom in Bunnie Xo. "Over the years, watching her relationship with Bailee blossom into this beautiful mother-daughter bond that it has become has been nothing short of magical," Jelly Roll said of his wife and daughter in a Facebook post from 2020.

In celebration of Bailee's birthday in 2023, Jelly Roll made an Instagram post and referred to his daughter as his "favorite human on Earth" and informed fans of how he swelled with pride as he watched her grow up. Meet Bailee Ann DeFord.