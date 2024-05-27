Why You Haven't Seen Alicia Witt On Hallmark In A While

It's been quite a while since we've seen Alicia Witt in any Hallmark Channel movie. The child prodigy was a regular presence on the network ever since her first film, "A Very Merry Mix-up," in 2013, which was quickly followed by more festive and heartwarming holiday flicks including "Christmas at Cartwright's" and "I'm Not Ready for Christmas." After starring in "Christmas Tree Lane," which marked her last project with Hallmark at the time of writing, in 2020, Witt was forced to take a break from acting in order to deal with some devastating personal issues. In 2021, both of her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, were discovered lifeless in their Massachusetts home just a few days before Christmas. As reported by The Telegram & Gazette, their official cause of death was "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" caused by prolonged exposure to the cold.

It wasn't until early 2022 that the Hallmark star broke her silence on the tragedy through a heartbreaking Facebook post. "It still doesn't feel real," Alicia began. "The circumstances around my parents' sudden passings have become fodder for press, and there are some misconceptions rolling around — understandably so." The actor added, "I had no idea that their heat had gone out. [...] My heart is broken." Her post was accompanied by photos of Alicia with her folks as both a child and an adult. "They loved me so," she wrote towards the end of her tribute. "I loved them so." But that wasn't the only personal struggle the Hallmark fan favorite endured.