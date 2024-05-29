Times Knox Jolie-Pitt Looked Just Like His Famous Father Brad
Among superstar Brad Pitt's six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the fraternal twins Knox And Vivienne are not only following in their parents' acting footsteps, but also look a lot like their parents, particularly Knox who has been spotted in public looking a lot like his dad. Born Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt in 2008, the boy is the namesake of Hal Knox Hillhouse, Pitt's grandfather, while he gets Léon from the first name of Jolie's great-great grandfather.
While some celebrities have kids who look absolutely nothing like them, the resemblance between Vivienne and Knox and their parents is striking. Nicknamed "Brangelina," Pitt and Jolie met in 2004 during the filming of their movie, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." Although holding back on getting married for quite some time, the two were eventually wed in 2014, but split up in 2016. A years-long custody battle ensued and was finally ended in March 2024 when Pitt agreed to visitation with Jolie having full custody.
On August 30, 2015, E! News posted a photo of Pitt holding then-7-year-old Knox on X, formerly Twitter, when they attended the British Grand Prix, captioning it with the question: "Brad Pitt & Knox had a fun Sunday! Does he look more like dad or Angelina Jolie?" While the fans were split down the middle, one follower hedged their bet, writing, "A perfect mix." This isn't the only time Jolie-Pitt has looked like a carbon copy of his dad.
Knox Jolie-Pitt wore a hat that looked just like his dad's
When Knox Jolie-Pitt was a wee lad, proud papa Brad Pitt was seen carrying his young mirror-image as they attended various publicity events in America and abroad. On January 27, 2009, Brad and Angelina were seen at the Narita International Airport in Japan with their children, to promote his film, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." Pitt was holding the little tyke, and they were both wearing gray Scally caps. The matching hats were part of what helped them look alike, but it also drew attention to their strikingly similar facial features.
Nearly two years later, Jolie-Pitt was again dressed as his dad's mini-me. In December 2010, the Jolie-Pitts were photographed going into one of their cherished haunts, New York City's famous art supply store, Lee's Art Shop. While Pitt sported his trademark cap, his young son was wearing a more wintery hat that looked similar to a Scally cap. Both hats were black, and the look on the child's face clearly resembled his dad's again.
Knox Jolie-Pitt grew out his hair, looking just like Brad Pitt in the 2000s
On July 30, 2013, Brad Pitt was photographed with his twins, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, in Japan again. The family was there promoting his film, "World War Z," an action/thriller that's essentially a bloodless zombie movie, which is no doubt why the kids were probably allowed to see it. Dad was dressed comfortably with a tan, unbuttoned shirt revealing a casual white t-shirt, tan draw-string pants, and his hair tied back in a short ponytail. Little Jolie-Pitt was also dressed super nonchalantly in an untucked light blue button-down shirt, and carried his comfy looking blankie. Like his dad, he had blonde hair that dropped past his shoulders.
It's clear that the long hair was a deliberate look and not just the result of an overdue haircut, as Radar posted photos the family at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles months earlier on Valentine's Day. In the pics, 4-year-old Jolie-Pitt was again a mirror image of his dad, brandishing long locks, a black t-shirt, and pants with matching black sports coat.
The long locks were reminiscent of Pitt's hair a decade earlier when he attended the 18th Independent Spirit Awards on March 22, 2003 in Santa Monica, California. Wearing a white, 1970's-style button-down shirt (with the top three buttons not clasped, of course) that had a cool, almost chain-link looking pattern all over it.
Knox Jolie-Pitt has his dad's signature smirk
On September 14, 2017, a 9-year-old Knox Jolie-Pitt was spotted with his siblings and mom at the New York Premiere DGA Theater for the red carpet debut of Angelina Jolie's film, "First They Killed My Father." The boy was dressed in a handsome black blazer and pants with a white collared shirt, adorned with a yellow and white flower on his lapel. There's no mistaking the fact that he has that same half-smirk as his dad.
Dad Brad Pitt was later seen at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, for the U.K. premiere of his film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 30, 2019. Pitt had that same look on his face, and in both instances, it's clear that their eyes are also strikingly similar. Although dressed up for the event as well, Pitt's ensemble included a navy suit jacket and pants, with matching blue shirt. Both father and son seem to prefer unbuttoned collars to a tie.
Knox looks like Brad more and more each day
In August 2022, Knox Jolie-Pitt and his mom, Angelina Jolie, were photographed after leaving a grocery store, with the young man taking care of the bags. While the media went nuts over Angelina's stunning white dress, matching Christian Dior pocketbook, and off-white sandals, young Jolie-Pitt looked like a casual version of his dad, Brad Pitt, despite their lavish lives. Clad in white sneakers, a white t-shirt, and black jeans, it was his hairstyle that stood out: close-cropped on the sides and back, with longer hair on the top, making him look just like Pitt from the film "Inglorious Bastards." As illustrated in a photo from July 2023 in which Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne were leaving a coffee shop in Los Angeles, the young man had transformed and clearly grown taller.
Jolie-Pitt and his twin have also inherited their parents' philanthropic leanings and were once spotted at a dog park selling organic dog treats, giving the proceeds to a Los Angeles rescue business called Hope for Paws. While acting is also in their blood, Pitt's lookalike son has so far only done voice over work for the 2016 animated feature "Kung Fu Panda 3."