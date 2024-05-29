Times Knox Jolie-Pitt Looked Just Like His Famous Father Brad

Among superstar Brad Pitt's six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the fraternal twins Knox And Vivienne are not only following in their parents' acting footsteps, but also look a lot like their parents, particularly Knox who has been spotted in public looking a lot like his dad. Born Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt in 2008, the boy is the namesake of Hal Knox Hillhouse, Pitt's grandfather, while he gets Léon from the first name of Jolie's great-great grandfather.

While some celebrities have kids who look absolutely nothing like them, the resemblance between Vivienne and Knox and their parents is striking. Nicknamed "Brangelina," Pitt and Jolie met in 2004 during the filming of their movie, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." Although holding back on getting married for quite some time, the two were eventually wed in 2014, but split up in 2016. A years-long custody battle ensued and was finally ended in March 2024 when Pitt agreed to visitation with Jolie having full custody.

On August 30, 2015, E! News posted a photo of Pitt holding then-7-year-old Knox on X, formerly Twitter, when they attended the British Grand Prix, captioning it with the question: "Brad Pitt & Knox had a fun Sunday! Does he look more like dad or Angelina Jolie?" While the fans were split down the middle, one follower hedged their bet, writing, "A perfect mix." This isn't the only time Jolie-Pitt has looked like a carbon copy of his dad.