Jack McBrayer Agreed To Host HGTV's Zillow Gone Wild Under One Condition

Jack McBrayer, the host of HGTV's "Zillow Gone Wild," has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry through improv, cameos on late night TV, and roles in shows like "30 Rock" and the animated "Wreck-It Ralph." With "Zillow Gone Wild," based on the Instagram page with that title created by one of the show's producers, Samir Mezrahi, McBrayer tours interesting and unique houses — everything from a cottage fit for a fairy tale to a Catholic church turned residence. McBrayer enjoyed shooting the show, but he had specific parameters for what he wanted to happen. He told PopCulture. that he didn't want the show to have a judgmental or sarcastic tone. Thankfully, HGTV wanted it to be lighter and fun instead.

McBrayer told the outlet, "These people are just kind of being quite vulnerable with us and telling us the stories behind all of their choices and everything. And some of the stories are very poignant and just really lovely backgrounds." McBrayer also said all the houses he toured were unique.

Fans of McBrayer's who were familiar with his brand of humor expressed excitement at his new gig when an announcement was jointly shared by HGTV and @zillowgonewild on Instagram. One commenter said, "Who doesn't love jack mcbrayer?? No one. He is sweetness and magic combined. Very excited for this," with a heart. Another said, "This is the perfect host lmao."