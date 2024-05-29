Jack McBrayer Agreed To Host HGTV's Zillow Gone Wild Under One Condition
Jack McBrayer, the host of HGTV's "Zillow Gone Wild," has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry through improv, cameos on late night TV, and roles in shows like "30 Rock" and the animated "Wreck-It Ralph." With "Zillow Gone Wild," based on the Instagram page with that title created by one of the show's producers, Samir Mezrahi, McBrayer tours interesting and unique houses — everything from a cottage fit for a fairy tale to a Catholic church turned residence. McBrayer enjoyed shooting the show, but he had specific parameters for what he wanted to happen. He told PopCulture. that he didn't want the show to have a judgmental or sarcastic tone. Thankfully, HGTV wanted it to be lighter and fun instead.
McBrayer told the outlet, "These people are just kind of being quite vulnerable with us and telling us the stories behind all of their choices and everything. And some of the stories are very poignant and just really lovely backgrounds." McBrayer also said all the houses he toured were unique.
Fans of McBrayer's who were familiar with his brand of humor expressed excitement at his new gig when an announcement was jointly shared by HGTV and @zillowgonewild on Instagram. One commenter said, "Who doesn't love jack mcbrayer?? No one. He is sweetness and magic combined. Very excited for this," with a heart. Another said, "This is the perfect host lmao."
McBrayer distinguishes himself from other comedians
Not everyone would approach the houses on "Zillow Gone Wild" with as much joy as Jack McBrayer. His smiley demeanor is perfect for the job, and in an interview with Collider about the show, he talked about how he loves talking to the people either selling the wild houses or living in them. "But for me, what was most touching and special was hearing those stories from the people," he said.
McBrayer's comedy chops were useful for the gig, but he explained how he's different from a comedian with a sarcastic streak. He told the outlet, "What I'm very grateful for is even though my background is in comedy, I was pretty upfront with HGTV. I was like, 'Look, just so we're clear, I'm not snarky or cynical. I'm no Joel McHale. But I'm this guy!'" McBrayer then flashed a big smile and a double thumbs-up before saying how HGTV was on board for that type of host and that kind of show. He added, "So, it felt good. It felt good across the way. But a sense of humor helps anybody in any line of work, so it made it easy."
McHale is no stranger to reality TV, having been part of the Wild West of 2000s reality shows. However, he does lean into sarcasm, which isn't McBrayer's style.
McBrayer commended the homeowners for allowing him into their 'wild' properties
Jack McBrayer seems earnest in his love of working on "Zillow Gone Wild." While speaking to People about it, the "Unfrosted" actor again discussed how meeting people who owned or were selling the houses was the best part. It allowed him to get the inside scoop on how the "wild" homes turned out the way they did. McBrayer also listed some of the properties that he liked best — although he seemed to like them all — comparing the process of choosing a favorite to picking a favorite child.
McBrayer even gave kudos to the homeowners he spoke with for being open and allowing the world into their homes through the show. He said, "It's like, please bring these cameras into my house, and let me tell you why I decided to decorate it like a pirate ship. That takes some bravery and fortitude on the side of the homeowners. I'm just grateful that they did it."
People can't stop watching HGTV, and they likely won't want to as more innovative shows like "Zillow Gone Wild" join the network!