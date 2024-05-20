What To Know About Jack McBrayer, The Host Of HGTV's Zillow Gone Wild

When Jack McBrayer was interviewed on "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" in 2022, he described an intense heatwave in Chicago in 1995, shortly after moving there. McBrayer and one of his roommates visited Second City for a free improv performance (primarily for the air conditioning). Watching that show changed McBrayer's life. He told O'Brien: "And it really was one of those things where I was like, 'This is, this is what I do with my friends, just hanging out. They're doing this for a job. This whole audience is eating them up with the spoon!'"

That inspired McBrayer to take improv classes. He watched comedians like Tina Fey perform at shows often, and then got to collaborate with them. "They were the bridge that got me to you," McBrayer pointed out, referring to when he appeared in sketches on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien."

The "Amphibia" actor worked on O'Brien's talk show before his big break on "30 Rock" — and the "Late Night" team helped him secure the role of oddball NBC Page Kenneth Parcell on Fey's sitcom. Although Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond both worked with McBrayer at Second City and the part was mostly written for him, he still needed to audition. While in New York to do so, McBrayer actually borrowed an NBC Page uniform from the "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" team, and their hair and makeup team helped him get ready.