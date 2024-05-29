How A Former White House Press Secretary Described Working For Barack Obama

When former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki first met then-future President Barack Obama, she was so nervous about saying her opening line that she accidentally flung the contents of her purse — think pen, lipstick, and tampons — onto his lap. In the months that immediately followed, she struggled to feel any less awkward than that initial clumsy meet-and-greet.

Psaki detailed her time with the former president in her book "Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World," released in May 2024. The MSNBC host was still in her 20s when she started working with the former Illinois senator. Her memoir offers a unique perspective of the ex-POTUS, painting a portrait of a man who's both calm and assertive, empathetic and challenging, and lighthearted and serious.

"Obama is calm and cerebral," Psaki wrote (via People). "He didn't typically shout orders at staff (which made it that much scarier when he even slightly raised his voice). And when a staffer made a mistake, Obama's reaction often reminded me of my mother, who simply says she's 'disappointed.'"