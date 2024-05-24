World Leaders Who Embarrassed Themselves In Front Of Queen Elizabeth

Many world leaders came and went during Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, witnessing the monarch's most memorable quotes as well as her mischievous spirit. After Her Majesty's death in 2022, those who met her couldn't praise her enough, and the public learned plenty of things they didn't know about the late queen.

One theme constant in every tribute was the queen's kindness, with politicians across the world holding her in high regard. British Prime Minister Liz Truss called the queen "the very spirit of Great Britain" and "a personal inspiration" (via CBS News). President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, echoed Truss' sentiments in a statement of their own. "Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy," they said. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese perhaps said it best, describing the queen as a "reassuring constant" throughout seven decades of continuous change.

While some members of the royal family have clashed with a few U.S. presidents in the past, Queen Elizabeth never let it show if she was displeased with a world leader. She remained diplomatic, as is expected of a monarch — even when she met with controversial President Donald Trump. Even though meetings with world leaders often seemed to go off without a hitch, there had been a few (often hilarious) instances where leaders embarrassed themselves in front of the queen. Her Majesty, ever graceful, usually broke the tension with a lighthearted joke.