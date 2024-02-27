Times Donald Trump Blatantly Broke Royal Protocol With Queen Elizabeth

Royal rules can be daunting at times. The official royal family website provides a helpful list of suggested behaviors including bows, curtsies, and saying "Your Majesty" or simply "Ma'am." However, before readers get to these specifics, bold text at the top of the page claims there are actually no official rules, making the situation a little murky. There's also the added complication of public perception and what royal family members deem acceptable.

During his presidency, Donald Trump interacted with Queen Elizabeth II on multiple occasions. He met the monarch for tea in July 2018,and during a three-day state visit in June 2019. Later that same year, he saw the queen at a NATO event held at Buckingham Palace. Throughout her long tenure on the throne, Elizabeth met with dozens of world leaders, and Trump was the 11th U.S. president that she met as queen. In contrast, Trump didn't have that level of experience. He also might not have been as familiar with royal rules since it was possible he may have opted out of a protocol refresher from his staff. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that would come back to bite him.

Trump has praised the queen and fondly recalled spending time with her. "We had a good chemistry," Trump informed GB News after her death in 2022. Recalling his 2019 state visit, he recalled, "I sat next to the Queen, and we just talked all night long." Much to the consternation of royal etiquette enthusiasts, however, Trump had several protocol missteps during his time with the monarch.