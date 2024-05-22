Weird Things About Donald Trump's Relationship With His Son Barron

Donald Trump has been a larger-than-life figure for decades, even before he stepped into the White House in 2016. That being said, his foray into politics certainly made him a polarizing man who is sure to heat up any dinner party conversation. When Donald became president, his family was also thrust into the limelight, including his youngest son, Barron Trump. Now 18 years old, Barron has largely grown up in his dad's political sphere, as he was just 11 years old when his father moved into the White House. Despite his mother, Melania Trump, trying her best to keep him away from the circus, people have always been fascinated with Barron — and his relationship with Donald.

These two may have some things in common, like their shared love of good tailoring and their towering builds, but their dynamic can get a bit weird. Donald allegedly harbors jealousy towards his youngest son for a pretty bizarre reason, while Barron has been vocal about why he shuts himself away in his room at home when his dad pulls out the iPad.

No family is 100% normal, but there's no denying that the Trump family takes the cake, especially when we put this father-son relationship under the microscope.