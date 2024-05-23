What We Know About Gregory Harrison's Hallmark Return After Exiting General Hospital

"General Hospital" may have said goodbye to Gregory Harrison, but the Hallmark Channel is saying "welcome back." On May 21, Harrison's beloved character Gregory Chase appeared in his final episode of the longtime soap opera "General Hospital." Harrison's character died in his sleep after first joining the cast in 2020. While daytime TV fans will surely be sad to see Harrison go, his forthcoming return to the Hallmark Channel will have some excitement in store.

That's because Harrison isn't just returning to Hallmark; he's returning to a fan-favorite series. "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" started as a Hallmark Channel original series that ran from 2013 through 2014. It was then followed up by a series of films that have become one of the longest-running film series in the network's history. Twelve films premiered between 2014 and 2021, and two new movies in the series are officially set to premiere in 2024 and 2025. Harrison appeared in seven films, starting with "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told" in 2015 and continuing through the most recent installment, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made" in 2021. Now, not only is the series wrapping up its hiatus, but his character Joe O'Toole is making a comeback, too.