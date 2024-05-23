What We Know About Gregory Harrison's Hallmark Return After Exiting General Hospital
"General Hospital" may have said goodbye to Gregory Harrison, but the Hallmark Channel is saying "welcome back." On May 21, Harrison's beloved character Gregory Chase appeared in his final episode of the longtime soap opera "General Hospital." Harrison's character died in his sleep after first joining the cast in 2020. While daytime TV fans will surely be sad to see Harrison go, his forthcoming return to the Hallmark Channel will have some excitement in store.
That's because Harrison isn't just returning to Hallmark; he's returning to a fan-favorite series. "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" started as a Hallmark Channel original series that ran from 2013 through 2014. It was then followed up by a series of films that have become one of the longest-running film series in the network's history. Twelve films premiered between 2014 and 2021, and two new movies in the series are officially set to premiere in 2024 and 2025. Harrison appeared in seven films, starting with "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told" in 2015 and continuing through the most recent installment, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made" in 2021. Now, not only is the series wrapping up its hiatus, but his character Joe O'Toole is making a comeback, too.
An Instagram post revealed Harrison's return
"Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters" will premiere in 2024, and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back" will hit screens in 2025. While Harrison didn't take his leave from "General Hospital" until May, the cast of the new "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" movies began filming in Vancouver in April. On April 10, the main cast members, Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson, appeared on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Instagram account to announce the franchise's return. It was still unclear, though, which supporting characters and cast members would be returning alongside the main four.
The week prior to the death of Harrison's "General Hospital" character, Lowe made her own Instagram post about the comeback of "Signed, Sealed, Delivered": a video of her with her fellow cast members where Harrison was front and center. The video included the text, "The family is back" and the caption, "The family was all together again ... we can't wait to share these new movies with all of you. Our hearts are full." It became clear that Harrison was among the returning cast members and that they were all thrilled to be back in the beloved franchise.
Fans helped bring Signed, Sealed, Delivered back
"Signed, Sealed, Delivered" is a mystery comedy series that follows post office workers in the Dead Letter Office who solve the mysteries surrounding the mail that ends up there. The movies have earned a dedicated group of fans who call themselves the POstables. In a press release, series' creator Martha Williamson wrote, "The enduring support from our 'POstable' fans over the past 11 years has been our constant motivation and inspiration... we are thrilled and humbled to continue this remarkable journey with them," per Heavy.
Fans got their hopes up about a new "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" movie back in 2023 when series star Eric Mabius was asked about the possibility of a new installment on the Australian talk show "Today Extra." Mabius' answer left fans confused, and he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain that what he said "was taken out of context." He added that "there is NOTHING definitive as of right now." Whether this was a slip of the tongue because Mabius knew that another installment was in the works or it was still up in the air at the time is unclear. Either way, though, fans' excitement in response to the suggestion that the franchise may return surely helped the network be sure that it was time to bring it back and make sure that the fan-favorite cast members were all returning, too.