Megyn Kelly's Criticism Of Royal Family Members Didn't Start With Kate Middleton
Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly, formerly of Fox News and NBC News, isn't known for staying neutral on hot-button issues. Even a quick glance at her
However, Kate Middleton wasn't the first or only royal family member to be on the receiving end of Kelly's criticism. Kelly had harsher words for King Charles on a November 2022 episode of her podcast, in which she and author Christopher Andersen discussed his marriage to Princess Diana. Recalling Charles's regrettable post-engagement interview in which he (among other foot-in-mouth moments) claimed he didn't know what love was, Kelly said, "My God, every woman in America, and probably Great Britain, wanted to smack him." But once Charles took the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death, Kelly's tone toward him softened: "He said [he had] 73 years to watch 'the GOAT' of royals show him how it's done, so hopefully he was paying attention," she said.
Here are just a few more of the other pointed comments the journalist has made about the members of the Firm.
Megyn Kelly says Kate Middleton knew what she was getting into
Catherine, Princess of Wales, sparked concern when she disappeared from view for weeks following a mysterious "abdominal surgery." William, Prince of Wales, also cut back his duties and stayed silent about his wife's condition. Then came the now-infamous Kate Middleton family photo, which sparked conspiracy theories over evidence it had been edited. Megyn Kelly was among those who cried foul. "She did not sit for that photo," she declared in a clip she posted on Instagram. "The question is: How unwell is she that she can't sit for a photo with her three children?" Even after the princess confessed to tweaking the image, Kelly refused to back down. "I make no apologies for being interested in this because when people smell a lie, especially involving somebody that rich and powerful, they don't let go," Kelly asserted.
When the truth about her cancer treatment finally came out, Kate was flooded with love from well-wishers. Many felt the princess was right to stay out of sight and focus on her family and her healing process. Kelly disagreed yet again. In another Instagram clip, she argued the Princess of Wales could use her powerful position to become an advocate for early cancer screening and potentially save lives. "There really is an opportunity for her to be the 'People's Princess,' right? Even more so than Diana, if she could help people through this type of very scary diagnosis," she said.
Megyn has no love for Meghan
Megyn Kelly may be critical of some of the things the Princess of Wales has done, but she saves her sharpest barbs for the royal black sheep. In another episode of her podcast, Kelly slammed both Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for speaking out against The Firm through their Oprah interview, their Netflix series, and Harry's memoir. "There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune," she said (per KBCO). But she was particularly annoyed with the duchess's habit of calling the prince "my husband." "We get it. You bagged the gorilla," Kelly said. "Congratulations! You got the big bear. You want us to know."
Other digs Kelly has taken at the Sussexes include calling Meghan a "commoner" and "B-list actress," and Harry "an unhappy man" who looked "bitter" at King Charles' coronation. Kelly also scoffed at Meghan's claim of having gotten past her hurt over racist remarks unnamed royal family members allegedly made. "She launched a totally invented claim of racism, it fell apart so dramatically Harry later claimed she never said it, and now these losers would like to 'move on.' No apology/[accountability]. Pathetic!" the pundit wrote on Instagram. It seems safe to say Kelly won't "get over" her disgust at Harry and Meghan anytime soon.