Megyn Kelly's Criticism Of Royal Family Members Didn't Start With Kate Middleton

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly, formerly of Fox News and NBC News, isn't known for staying neutral on hot-button issues. Even a quick glance at her Twitter X account shows exactly where she stands on topics such as Donald Trump's hush money trial, campus protesters, and trans female athletes competing in women's sports. But Kelly doesn't limit her commentary to American issues; she has plenty to say about the British royals, as well. For instance, on a segment of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," she discussed Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her health issues. Kelly pointed out Kate's marrying into the palace was entirely her choice — "she could have remained a commoner like she was" — and in doing so, she signed away her right to privacy. "That ship sailed when you joined this wacky family."

However, Kate Middleton wasn't the first or only royal family member to be on the receiving end of Kelly's criticism. Kelly had harsher words for King Charles on a November 2022 episode of her podcast, in which she and author Christopher Andersen discussed his marriage to Princess Diana. Recalling Charles's regrettable post-engagement interview in which he (among other foot-in-mouth moments) claimed he didn't know what love was, Kelly said, "My God, every woman in America, and probably Great Britain, wanted to smack him." But once Charles took the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death, Kelly's tone toward him softened: "He said [he had] 73 years to watch 'the GOAT' of royals show him how it's done, so hopefully he was paying attention," she said.

Here are just a few more of the other pointed comments the journalist has made about the members of the Firm.