Lara Trump Crosses The Line With Latest Cash Grab For Trump Campaign

Lara Trump has received plenty of criticism for her schemes to get money for her father-in-law Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The co-chair of the Republican National Committee and wife of Eric Trump has asked supporters to save up to make $5 donations and requested RNC donations to help fund Donald's legal fees, among other controversial moves. Yet, despite being called a "grifter" in the past by critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, it seems that her most recent money-making strategy may be one of Lara's most controversial moments. She's selling a Trump Black Card, and it has basically no purpose.

On May 21, Lara Trump posted a video to X showing the newest piece of merchandise that supports the Trump presidential campaign. She captioned the video: "The METAL Trump Black Card is for the top 1% of True Trump Republicans. But these won't be around forever. Once we're sold out, we will not be making ANY MORE! ... Your support will Make America Great Again!"

In the video, she shows off a metal faux credit card featuring Donald's name and mugshot. While showing the card, Lara claims that if viewers are "true Trump Republicans" and want to "join the team," then they need to obtain the card while supplies last. Lara fails to mention the card's price, how to get it, or what, if anything, it does, other than acting as a piece of merch. Unsurprisingly, folks in the comments were not as impressed as Lara seemed to think they would be.