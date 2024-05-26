Tragic Details About Cybill Shepherd

Back in the day, Cybill Shepherd was a force to be reckoned with. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1950, the young star managed to climb her way up the ladder to Hollywood over the years. From her first glimpse of the spotlight as Miss Teenage Memphis and winner of a Model of the Year contest in the late '60s to her breakout role alongside Jeff Bridges in 1971's "The Last Picture Show," which introduced the world to the blonde up-and-comer. It was clear early on Shepherd was made for stardom.

The actor nabbed role after role throughout the '70s and '80s, even landing her own sitcom "Cybill" in the '90s. But as the years have gone on, Shepherd has made fewer public appearances, leaving people wondering whatever happened to her.

Although Shepherd is still working, she has experienced a string of health issues and other unfortunate circumstances in more recent years. Plus, there's been some harsh criticism of her early work, difficult periods of heartbreak, and even a near-death experience that she's had to overcome.