Sydney Sweeney's 5 Most Stunning Hair Transformations
It's safe to say that Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest stars gracing our screens today. After breaking out via Sam Levinson's wildly popular teen drama "Euphoria," the star cemented herself as a fixture in the TV world with a role on Season One of the anthology series "The White Lotus." Since then, she's acted in a number of major motion pictures, including Marvel Cinematic Universe installment "Madame Web," horror movie "Immaculate," and rom-com "Anyone But You" (which made headlines due to Sweeney's chemistry with co-star Glen Powell). She even founded her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. All of that is to say, the world has had the privilege of witnessing Sydney Sweeney's transformation into an industry powerhouse over the past few years — and with it, Sweeney's many stunning beauty transformations.
While Sweeney is known for maintaining blonde locks as a baseline, she enjoys throwing audiences for a loop by experimenting with new dyes and cuts. In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney spoke about how her hair has influenced her sense of self. "I've always felt that my hair represents just how I'm feeling and who I am at that time," she said. "It's like an accessory to whatever you want to wear — the personality you want to have that day ... I think that people forget that it's not just makeup. Your hair can actually transform you, too."
Sydney Sweeney brought the volume to the Euphoria red carpet
Blonde may be Sydney Sweeney's go-to color, but it looked especially eye-catching on her at the "Euphoria" Season 2 photo call in January 2022. With flowing platinum extensions creating extra volume, she totally nailed the bombshell look. Her makeup, jewelry, and outfit helped to dial up the glamour. Pale eyeshadow and lash extensions made her eyes pop; hoop earrings emphasized her bone structure. A custom two-piece set from Miu Miu consisting of a strapless top and a crystal-studded maxi skirt showed off her torso, which she accentuated with a small belly chain.
The TV star knows that some cynics have placed her into a box because of her blonde hair and racy roles. Yet Sweeney has made it clear that she isn't phased by what people think of her. In a video interview with Glamour, she displayed a sense of humor about the stereotypes imposed upon her. "The biggest misconception about me is that I am a dumb blonde with big tits. I'm naturally brunette," she quipped before bursting into laughter.
Sydney Sweeney went red for a shoot in 2022
In March 2022, Sydney Sweeney showed up to the Film Independent Spirit Awards with a subtle red dye job. Although this was her first time publicly debuting the look, she had actually been a redhead for a while at this point. "I did this for a character, actually, a little while ago," she told Allure in an interview, referring to her starring role in Tony Tost's Western drama "Americana." "I had to hide it with a lot of hats and hoodies." She did a great job — the new hairstyle was a striking surprise to fans and the press.
Sweeney may be known as a blonde, but it turns out that her hair is naturally "brunette with a little bit of red." "It's funny — this is closer to my actual hair color, so I feel more Syd in this color than I do when I'm blonde," she continued in the Allure interview. Either way, she looks amazing.
Later in 2022, Sydney Sweeney went brunette
In November 2022, Sydney Sweeney confidently embraced her original hair color by going full brunette. She unveiled the look at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, sporting a messy updo with a sweeping side bang. Heavy black eyeliner, multiple hoop earrings, and a custom LaQuan Smith dress with a black turtleneck and silver breastplate gave her an edgy air.
Sweeney took to social media to share how excited she was to be returning to form. "Back to my natural color," she announced to her millions on her Instagram Story. "Entered OG Syd era," she said (via Harper's Bazaar).
Indeed, if you look back at photos of Sweeney from early in her career — when she was a fledgling child actress — you'll see that her natural hue is a medium brown. This is particularly evident in a 2013 snapshot shared by PopSugar, in which teenage Sweeney is rocking brunette waves.
Sydney Sweeney chopped off her long locks for the Oscars after-party
Sydney Sweeney usually wears her hair long but opted for a shorter 'do for the 2024 Oscars after-party. Hairstylist Glen "Coco" Oropeza gave her a shoulder-length cut with fluffy layers that framed her face, resulting in what Harper's Bazaar called an "old-Hollywood bob." According to the magazine, Oropeza got the look by using curling wands, a paddle blow-dry brush, and glossy hair oil.
Many outlets commented that Sweeney seemed to be referencing Marilyn Monroe, with a CNN reporter noting that her cream-colored halter dress called to mind the ensemble Monroe famously wore in "The Seven Year Itch." Yet Sweeney was actually channeling Angelina Jolie: the Marc Bouwer gown was the very same one that the "Tomb Raider" actress wore to the 2004 Oscars. Regardless of who comes to mind when you look at Sweeney's red carpet pics, it's clear that she's embracing the elegance of being a Hollywood star.
Sydney Sweeney sported a jet-black bob at the Met Gala
Plenty of celebs have tried out striking beauty transformations at the Met Gala — including Sydney Sweeney. At the 2024 gala, she stepped out wearing a dramatic wig: a jet-black bob with blunt bangs, a new look for the typically blonde beauty. In keeping with the evening's dress code — "The Garden of Time," based on a short science fiction story by J.G. Ballard — Sweeney wore a pale blue Miu Miu gown covered in flower decals. She rounded out the look with a sparkling necklace and black opera gloves.
YouTube star Emma Chamberlain couldn't get enough of Sweeney's new 'do. Serving as the Met Gala's 2024 Vogue correspondent, she showered praise upon Sweeney while interviewing her. Chamberlain remarked, "Who is that hottie?" before inquiring, "What inspired you to do a wig?" Sweeney responded by shouting out Glen Oropeza: "Glen Coco, my hairstylist, he always pushes me to try new things." When Chamberlain asked Sweeney if she was usually more of an edgy type or the type to go for a lighter, softer vibe, Sweeney replied, "I feel like I'm a balance of both." Her Met Gala ensemble beautifully highlighted her duality.