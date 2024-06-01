Sydney Sweeney's 5 Most Stunning Hair Transformations

It's safe to say that Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest stars gracing our screens today. After breaking out via Sam Levinson's wildly popular teen drama "Euphoria," the star cemented herself as a fixture in the TV world with a role on Season One of the anthology series "The White Lotus." Since then, she's acted in a number of major motion pictures, including Marvel Cinematic Universe installment "Madame Web," horror movie "Immaculate," and rom-com "Anyone But You" (which made headlines due to Sweeney's chemistry with co-star Glen Powell). She even founded her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. All of that is to say, the world has had the privilege of witnessing Sydney Sweeney's transformation into an industry powerhouse over the past few years — and with it, Sweeney's many stunning beauty transformations.

Advertisement

While Sweeney is known for maintaining blonde locks as a baseline, she enjoys throwing audiences for a loop by experimenting with new dyes and cuts. In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney spoke about how her hair has influenced her sense of self. "I've always felt that my hair represents just how I'm feeling and who I am at that time," she said. "It's like an accessory to whatever you want to wear — the personality you want to have that day ... I think that people forget that it's not just makeup. Your hair can actually transform you, too."