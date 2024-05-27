How Princess Anne's Childhood Was Different From King Charles'

When it comes to incredibly privileged lifestyles, nobody has it better than the children of the royal family — just ask King Charles III and Princess Anne, who grew up in the opulent world of Britain's elite. Despite their regal status, their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was determined to portray the family in an approachable light. Rather than shielding her children from the media, Elizabeth threw open the doors of Buckingham Palace and invited them in. In 1969, the BBC aired a documentary called "Royal Family," which offered a rare glimpse into the private lives of the queen and her brood. The show featured images of cozy family dinners, holiday celebrations, and a closer look at their roles as public figures.

As Elizabeth's eldest children, Charles and Anne were engrained in the public eye. They were born less than two years apart and have always maintained a close relationship. As youngsters, the pair bonded over common interests like travel and gardening. "My sister and I had a little vegetable patch in the back of a border somewhere," Charles recalled to BBC Radio. "We had great fun trying to grow tomatoes rather unsuccessfully and things like that."

But despite their many similarities, there's always been one glaring difference between the royal siblings: Charles was born heir to the throne, whereas Anne stood virtually no chance of inheriting the crown. Thanks to this unique set of circumstances, Charles and Anne had vastly different childhood experiences.