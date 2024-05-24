What Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Twins Sir And Rumi Carter Look Like Now

If there's one thing we know about Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it's that they rarely share photos of their children, which started with their eldest, Blue Ivy Carter. Now, the same applies for their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, born on June 13, 2017. Thanks to the occasional glimpse, however, the public knows just how their appearance has changed from birth to 2024.

Throughout the years, Rumi and Sir have been spotted in photos and videos, but they didn't come from paparazzi, which says a lot about how masterful Beyoncé and Jay-Z are when it comes to keeping their children's lives private. Beyoncé once spoke about keeping her personal life away from the spotlight in a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar, and although she didn't speak about her children specifically, her words offered insight into why she chooses not to show her kids in public that much.

"I've fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it," she explained. "A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust." But as it usually goes with celebrity kids, the more hidden they are from the public, the more people want to see them. Heck, there are some famous people who are so private with their children, the public doesn't even know they exist. So, let's take a look at how Rumi and Sir have changed over the years, including what they look like now.