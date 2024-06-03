Donald Trump Reportedly Posed As His Own Publicist To Boast About All The Women Who Liked Him

It's almost difficult to keep track of Donald Trump's transformation and career changes. He's been a businessman, a wrestler, a reality TV star, and a politician. But despite his many rebrands, Trump, at his core, has always loved the spotlight. Which is why it isn't exactly surprising that he reportedly used to have an alter ego that went by John Miller or John Barron (ahem!).

In the 80s, Barron posed as a Vice President of the Trump Organization, issuing statements supporting Trump's decisions. One such memo was sent to The New York Times in 1985, backing Trump, who recently asked his fellow stakeholders in his football (rugby, for the Brits) company to refund an expense he'd paid for alone.

By the 90s, John Miller was more vocal and happily dished on all the steamy gossip in Trump's love life. During one recorded phone conversation with People Magazine's Sue Carswell in 1991, he explained how the ladies just couldn't get enough of Donald even though he was with Marla Maples: "He's somebody that has a lot of options, and, frankly, he gets called by everybody. He gets called by everybody in the book, in terms of women." But thanks to Miller's voice and choice of words, people got suspicious, and eventually, Trump had to come clean.

