Did Marla Maples Have An Affair While Married To Donald Trump? Here's What She Said
Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.
Donald Trump is usually on the guilty side of cheating rumors, but did his ex-wife Marla Maples ever flip the script on him? In 2019, files from an FBI inquiry into certain incidents at the Trump Tower were made public. They disclosed that Maples' former publicist, Chuck Jones (who stole her underwear, nude images, and 200 pairs of shoes) had alleged that she had cheated on Trump in court. He claimed she had invited rockstar turned popstar Michael Bolton into her bedroom even though she was in a relationship with the businessman.
When asked if there was any truth to the affair allegations in 2024, the model had an interesting reply: "He's a dear, dear friend. We dated years ago," she replied. "[It was] never when married. No, I was always faithful to Donald" (via Daily Mail). While Jones isn't a credible witness, it's worth noting that Maples' response didn't exactly contradict his allegations. The publicist claimed that the rendezvous had taken place prior to their marriage — not after.
We also know that Trump, Maples, and Bolton were in a love triangle, thanks to a 1994 interview the future president had with Vanity Fair. He told the interviewer that Maples had begun a relationship with the musician while they were broken up. "There's nothing wrong with what she's doing. I left her. Not only that. I left her like a dog." If this version is true, the real estate mogul eventually won and married the model. Unfortunately, her subsequent alleged infidelity occurred during their marriage.
Marla Maples was caught with a Trump bodyguard at 4 a.m.
According to a police report, Marla Maples was caught on the beach with a bodyguard at four in the morning in April 1996. Per the National Enquirer, an officer inspecting the area spotted Spencer Wagner, who had tried to conceal himself beneath a lifeguard post. Inside Edition claims he'd been trying to convince the officer that no one was with him when Maples came out from a dark area.
The Enquirer added that Marla was "rumpled and sandy" when she revealed herself. And although she'd asked the officer to be discreet, Vanity Fair reports that he contacted Wayne Grover, who worked for the National Enquirer. Amidst the scandal, Maples gave her account of the events in a bid to defend herself. She explained that the bodyguard was accompanying her back from a party when she felt the urge to use the bathroom. The actor claimed she was simply relieving herself on the beach when the officer came.
Despite her statements, Trump terminated the bodyguard's employment months later. Shortly after, Wagner interviewed with Globe Magazine and claimed that he and Maples had been getting frisky when the officer caught them. "Our passion boiled over, and we made love," Wagner reportedly said.
Trump is accused of assaulting at least five women during his relationship with Maples
According to multiple sources, Donald Trump was unfaithful to Marla Maples during their engagement and marriage from 1993 to 1997. Barbara Moore, a former Playboy model, claimed that she had a consensual sexual relationship with Trump while he was engaged to Maples in 1993. Moore also stated that their affair took place while Maples was pregnant. If this sounds familiar, it's because Trump is accused of doing the same thing to Melania Trump with Stormy Daniels.
Trump is also accused of sexually assaulting Jill Harth in 1993 after sexually harassing her during previous meetings. In a 1997 legal suit, she claimed that Trump molested her at his home four years earlier. However, Harth eventually dropped the suit and even dated him the year after. Another sinister allegation came in 2016 from a woman who claimed that Trump and child abuser Jeffrey Epstein had raped her in 1994 when she was just 13.
Unfortunately, the list goes on. Writer E Jean Carroll also alleges that the real estate mogul sexually assaulted her during his marriage to Maples in 1996, for which Trump was found liable in the 2023 lawsuit verdict. Another woman, Temple Taggart McDowell, alleges that the businessman forcefully kissed her more than once in 1997. Similarly, Cathy Heller claims that Trump kissed her without her consent that same year. The former president has denied all these accusations. Regardless, Marla Maples' supposed rendezvous' pale in comparison to Trump's alleged indiscretions.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).