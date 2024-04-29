Did Marla Maples Have An Affair While Married To Donald Trump? Here's What She Said

Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Donald Trump is usually on the guilty side of cheating rumors, but did his ex-wife Marla Maples ever flip the script on him? In 2019, files from an FBI inquiry into certain incidents at the Trump Tower were made public. They disclosed that Maples' former publicist, Chuck Jones (who stole her underwear, nude images, and 200 pairs of shoes) had alleged that she had cheated on Trump in court. He claimed she had invited rockstar turned popstar Michael Bolton into her bedroom even though she was in a relationship with the businessman.

When asked if there was any truth to the affair allegations in 2024, the model had an interesting reply: "He's a dear, dear friend. We dated years ago," she replied. "[It was] never when married. No, I was always faithful to Donald" (via Daily Mail). While Jones isn't a credible witness, it's worth noting that Maples' response didn't exactly contradict his allegations. The publicist claimed that the rendezvous had taken place prior to their marriage — not after.

We also know that Trump, Maples, and Bolton were in a love triangle, thanks to a 1994 interview the future president had with Vanity Fair. He told the interviewer that Maples had begun a relationship with the musician while they were broken up. "There's nothing wrong with what she's doing. I left her. Not only that. I left her like a dog." If this version is true, the real estate mogul eventually won and married the model. Unfortunately, her subsequent alleged infidelity occurred during their marriage.