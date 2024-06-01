Inside Hallmark Star Tom Cavanagh's Marriage To Wife Maureen

Well-known for playing Eobard Thawne, Reverse-Flash, and several iterations of Dr. Harrison Wells on nearly all of DC's superhero shows — aka the Arrowverse — starting with "The Flash," actor, director, and producer Tom Cavanagh has built up quite the fan base. He's also become a popular Hallmark star, appearing in 2010's "Trading Christmas," as well as the "Darrow & Darrow" mysteries film series.

Advertisement

Born in Canada, Cavanagh was bitten by the acting bug when he appeared as Danny Zuko in a Canadian version of the musical "Grease." In 2002, he met photographer Maureen Grise, and the two got married in 2004. They named their first child Alice (using a vintage baby name that needs to make a comeback) in February 2006, and they would have three more kids: another daughter named Katie, and sons Thomas Jr. and James.

Grise, who also goes by the nickname "Mo," now uses the surname Cavanagh. While popular in her field, she's usually only dragged into the wider spotlight every so often because of her famous husband. She holds two college degrees: a photojournalism bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. She's a skilled photo editor for the New York Times and is on the board of the Doug Pensinger Photography Fund, an organization which helps aspiring young photographers jumpstart their careers.

Advertisement