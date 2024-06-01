Inside Hallmark Star Tom Cavanagh's Marriage To Wife Maureen
Well-known for playing Eobard Thawne, Reverse-Flash, and several iterations of Dr. Harrison Wells on nearly all of DC's superhero shows — aka the Arrowverse — starting with "The Flash," actor, director, and producer Tom Cavanagh has built up quite the fan base. He's also become a popular Hallmark star, appearing in 2010's "Trading Christmas," as well as the "Darrow & Darrow" mysteries film series.
Born in Canada, Cavanagh was bitten by the acting bug when he appeared as Danny Zuko in a Canadian version of the musical "Grease." In 2002, he met photographer Maureen Grise, and the two got married in 2004. They named their first child Alice (using a vintage baby name that needs to make a comeback) in February 2006, and they would have three more kids: another daughter named Katie, and sons Thomas Jr. and James.
Grise, who also goes by the nickname "Mo," now uses the surname Cavanagh. While popular in her field, she's usually only dragged into the wider spotlight every so often because of her famous husband. She holds two college degrees: a photojournalism bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. She's a skilled photo editor for the New York Times and is on the board of the Doug Pensinger Photography Fund, an organization which helps aspiring young photographers jumpstart their careers.
Maureen Cavanagh is an award-winning sports photographer
In October 2014, Tom Cavanagh shared a YouTube video on X, formerly Twitter, of baseball star Derek Jeter cleaning out his Yankees Stadium locker, with his wife Maureen Cavanagh's photos highlighted. He captioned it, "Yea, Maureen Cavanagh!" cheering her on as she had made a name for herself as a sports photographer. He included a link to Players' Tribune, a website Maureen co-created with the baseball legend that helps players interact closely with their fans. Maureen, who served as creative director, gushed to the Sports Business Journal in 2016, "I really love my job. I can't believe that I get paid to do it. I would do it for free, but don't tell Derek Jeter that."
Having also worked for Sports Illustrated, Maureen's skill at photography has gotten her awards from Pictures of the Year International, a photography contest initially created to give recognition to wartime photographers when it was created in 1944. The organization has since morphed into a link between the public and photography students to emphasize the importance of photojournalism as historical preservation. In 1999, the talented photographer won a POY Award of Excellence for a Sports Illustrated layout called, "The Record: Mark McGwire and America." She also won the Award of Excellence in 2001 for her Sports Illustrated spread titled "Under the Gun," as part of the 58th annual POY competition.
Maureen Cavanagh enjoys sharing her pictures
Although Tom Cavanagh's need to promote his films and TV shows may bring his wife Maureen Cavanagh into the public eye, on May 3, 2005, it was her turn to bring Tom to an event. Photographers spotted the couple when they went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City to attend a ball for her alma mater, Syracuse University. Also appearing at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Gala were football hero Troy Aikman — who once dated Sandra Bullock — and sportscaster Bob Costas among others, illustrating how entrenched Maureen is in the sports world.
Maureen enjoys sharing her amazing photographs on Instagram, dazzling her fans. Among the snaps she's shared include a photo of Derek Jeter after he retired from Major League Baseball, which she captioned, "Derek in 2014: 'Cleaning out my locker on my final day at Yankee Stadium was harder than I thought.'" A smattering of other eclectic images she's captured includes climate change activists at a protest from 2019, and former president-turned-Emmy winner Barack Obama with Jeter and his family from 2020.
And of course, she shares photos with her husband and friends, including one of Tom flexing. On a snap of Tom's "The Flash" co-star Grant Gustin hanging around with a couple of cute pooches on a studio backlot, she wrote simply, "Grant + dogs." Clearly, Maureen is good at what she does and loves it completely.