Barack Obama's Journey From U.S. President To Emmy-Winning Hollywood Star

Pop culture icons turning into presidents is nothing new — think former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. However, the opposite transition from president to pop culture behemoth is far rarer. So, who better to blaze that trail than the first Black president, Barack Obama, who became the first U.S. president to win a competitive Emmy in 2022?

After completing his second presidential term in January 2017, Obama has continued this political work as a campaigner for candidates such as his former VP, President Joe Biden. But he's also branched out creatively, publishing several books, hosting a podcast with Bruce Springsteen, and establishing a production company with his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, called Higher Ground Productions in 2018.

Since then, the Obamas' company has produced four feature films, several television programs, documentaries, and podcasts. For the former president, his inspiration can be traced back to one thing: storytelling. "We all have a sacred story," Barack said in an interview with filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar that he shared a clip of on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A story that gives us meaning and purpose and how we organize our lives."