Body Language Expert Decodes The Decline Of Brad & Angelina's Relationship For Us

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's public appearances convinced us all that they had the perfect marriage. Whenever the power couple walked a red carpet together, their beaming smiles led us all to believe that there was no one else they would rather share that special moment with. When Jolie and Pitt weren't gazing lovingly into each other's eyes, they were pulling each other in closer for a side hug or sneaking kisses. Even when the A-listers kept their PDA aside, Jolie and Pitt seemed to have a lot going for them, including their different but still well-aligned worldviews.

While speaking to Vanity Fair in 2008, the "Girl, Interrupted" star explained how their philanthropic efforts only brought the couple closer. "We have similar interests but different approaches. [Pitt's] more involved in rebuilding New Orleans, environmental issues, green sustainability," she shared. "I am more refugees. But when it comes to common goals — orphans, orphans' rights, children — we support each other. It brings us together and makes our relationship work." Despite all the signs that their marriage was thriving, though, there were subtle cues that everything wasn't as wonderful as it seemed.

Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, exclusively informed The List that Jolie and Pitt's public appearances showed the highs and lows of their relationship. When Moore saw snaps of them in the early years, she acknowledged that they were head over heels in love. Meanwhile, in other clips and photos, Moore spotted several signs indicating that their relationship was on the rocks years before the celebrity couple's eventual divorce in 2016.

