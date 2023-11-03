All The Drama Surrounding Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Winery, Explained

As the old saying goes, there's no use crying over sold, er, spilled wine — but that's what seems to be happening amid the contentious divorce of Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The former power couple's Château Miraval, a sprawling medieval estate and vineyard in the south of France, is now the subject of tense legal drama prompted by Pitt suing Jolie for selling her shares of Miraval without the "Fight Club" actor's consent.

People published legal documents that explained Jolie's sale was illegal due to a "contractual agreement to hold Miraval together and not sell their interests separately without the other's consent." Pitt's legal team also cited concerns with the recipients of Jolie's shares, Tenute del Mondo. The beverage company is a subsidiary of the Russian spirits manufacturer Stoli Group, owned by Yuri Shefler, whom Pitt's legal documents call a "Russian oligarch."

Pitt's lawsuit claims the Russian link to Château Miraval would damage his business and the actor's reputation. Jolie countersued, claiming no wrongdoing regarding the sale and accusing Pitt of mishandling Miraval's funds. With words like "hostile takeover" and "vindictive war" being thrown out by both legal teams, it's clear this feud is impassioned on either side.