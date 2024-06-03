Inside Caitlin Clark's Relationship With Connor McCaffery
Caitlin Clark's relationship with Connor McCaffery has been thrust into the spotlight, especially as she became one of the top female athletes. The two met while attending University of Iowa, where they were both student athletes. He played both baseball and basketball, turning his attention to the latter due to injuries and the college baseball season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was their shared dreams of playing sports that seemingly helped drive them closer together, though their relationship didn't start out romantically.
The two initially met through McCaffery's brother, fellow ball player Patrick, who was also an athlete at Iowa. Clark was good friends with him, leading to a friendship with McCaffery. The two gradually began spending more time together, having their first major outing together in April 2023 at a Nuggets-Timberwolves game. It wasn't until August 2023 that the pair became Instagram official, with Clark sharing a cozy photo alongside McCaffery with the caption, "Best end to summer." The couple appear to be going strong, even as they settle into their separate sports careers as a WNBA star and NBA team assistant.
Connor McCaffery and Caitlin Clark celebrated their one year anniversary on social media
Connor McCaffery and Caitlin Clark don't shy away from the PDA. This was on full display when the two celebrated their one year anniversary on April 24, 2024. Both athletes dedicated sweet Instagram posts to one another. In her tribute, Clark shared a black and white image showing McCaffery's arms wrapped around her as she sits close to him. In her caption, she wrote, "One year of the best mems w my fav person. You make everyday better and I can't wait for many more adventures together...love you."
McCaffery followed suit, staying with the theme of black and white. He first shared an image of the pair smiling as they glared at one another, followed by a video of Clark on the court. In the caption, he not only recognized their time together, but also showed his support for her blossoming career as an Indiana Fever. "One year w the best...doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person...love you," he penned. Clark is just as proud of her beau, who found success with the Indiana Pacers.
Clark cheered on the McCaffery and the Pacers
In May 2023, after graduating from the University of Iowa, Connor McCaffery began pursuing coaching. He earned his first professional level NBA job with the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant, which will give him firsthand experience into what his future as a team leader will entail. "I'll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need," McCaffery explained to Hawk Central of his new gig.
While he has opted to leave his playing days behind, Caitlin Clark, who has made a stunning transformation in the sports world, seems to be backing this move and has even shown her support by attending the Indiana Pacers' games. In April 2024, the first round draft pick was spotted cheering on the team during the NBA Playoffs. She hung out in the suites and was even getting in on some fun by tossing shirts into the crowd. The couple both working in Indiana seems to work well for their relationship. While their future plans, such as a possible engagement, are unknown, it's apparent that these two are smitten with one another.