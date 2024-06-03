Inside Caitlin Clark's Relationship With Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark's relationship with Connor McCaffery has been thrust into the spotlight, especially as she became one of the top female athletes. The two met while attending University of Iowa, where they were both student athletes. He played both baseball and basketball, turning his attention to the latter due to injuries and the college baseball season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was their shared dreams of playing sports that seemingly helped drive them closer together, though their relationship didn't start out romantically.

The two initially met through McCaffery's brother, fellow ball player Patrick, who was also an athlete at Iowa. Clark was good friends with him, leading to a friendship with McCaffery. The two gradually began spending more time together, having their first major outing together in April 2023 at a Nuggets-Timberwolves game. It wasn't until August 2023 that the pair became Instagram official, with Clark sharing a cozy photo alongside McCaffery with the caption, "​​Best end to summer." The couple appear to be going strong, even as they settle into their separate sports careers as a WNBA star and NBA team assistant.