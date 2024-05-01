Basketball Star Caitlin Clark's Stunning Transformation

As a young girl, Caitlin Clark participated in several sports. Along with basketball, she demonstrated her athleticism and competitive nature by playing volleyball, softball, and soccer. At just 5 years old, she played in the boys' basketball league, where she refused to be pushed around even by children much larger than her.

Clark's grandfather, former high school football coach Bob Nizzi, first noticed her abilities while watching her play basketball at age 5. Speaking to HawkFanatic, Nizzi recalled watching his grandaughter stick up for herself during a game. "They were playing and there was a particularly large young man and rather aggressive that was about to position and out strength Caitlin and sometimes to the point where he was really taking advantage of the little girl," Nizzi said.

After being upset by this intimidation, Clark went to the bench crying. That experience may have been enough to turn most kids away from the sport, but when Clark was put back in the game, she made a point of asserting herself as a player to be reckoned with. "She went right to this guy and put on the best downfield block that I have ever seen and rolled this kid out of bounds and stood over him," Nizzi said. "She's a five-year-old little girl and that is when her grandmother and I looked at each other and said, 'She's going to be really something.'"