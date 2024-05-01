Basketball Star Caitlin Clark's Stunning Transformation
Even if you aren't a big basketball fan, you've likely heard the name Caitlin Clark. Despite just being at the beginning of her professional career with the WNBA, Clark has already become a household name, mentioned in the same sentences as women's basketball legends Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Cynthia Cooper. Playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, she became known as one of the greatest collegiate athletes of all time and stirred up an incredible interest in women's basketball. Now, fans are eager to see what's next as she plays for Indiana Fever.
Her talent and record-making plays become all the more impressive when you look at Clark's athletic career and life from the beginning. Growing up in Iowa, the future basketball star was quick to make a name for herself as a fierce competitor and someone to watch out for. We've got all the information on where she came from and how she earned her place as the top athlete and role model she is today.
Caitlin Clark comes from a family of athletes
Before becoming the record-breaking basketball star she is today, Caitlin Clark was a young girl growing up in West Des Moines, Iowa. She was raised by two supportive parents, Anne Nizzi-Clark and Brent Clark, and is the middle child with an older brother, Blake, and a younger brother, Colin. Although it would have been hard to predict just how huge of an impact Caitlin would have in women's basketball, people may have guessed from a young age that she'd be very athletic. Not only did Caitlin begin to show her talent from a young age, but she was also growing up in a family of athletes.
Caitlin's father was an impressive sportsman, playing both basketball and baseball for four years while attending Simpson College. That sportsmanship was passed down to all of his children. Caitlin's brother Colin plays basketball, and Blake plays college football. The Clark children naturally developed into athletes because of the environment in which they were raised. "We were always involved in sports and at home we were always around sports," Blake told The Gazette. "We watched sports at night whether we would go to Drake and watch basketball games, or watch cousins play their basketball games, or tournaments, when you're just around something that much, it's what you do, too."
Caitlin Clark's athletic skills were evident as a child
As a young girl, Caitlin Clark participated in several sports. Along with basketball, she demonstrated her athleticism and competitive nature by playing volleyball, softball, and soccer. At just 5 years old, she played in the boys' basketball league, where she refused to be pushed around even by children much larger than her.
Clark's grandfather, former high school football coach Bob Nizzi, first noticed her abilities while watching her play basketball at age 5. Speaking to HawkFanatic, Nizzi recalled watching his grandaughter stick up for herself during a game. "They were playing and there was a particularly large young man and rather aggressive that was about to position and out strength Caitlin and sometimes to the point where he was really taking advantage of the little girl," Nizzi said.
After being upset by this intimidation, Clark went to the bench crying. That experience may have been enough to turn most kids away from the sport, but when Clark was put back in the game, she made a point of asserting herself as a player to be reckoned with. "She went right to this guy and put on the best downfield block that I have ever seen and rolled this kid out of bounds and stood over him," Nizzi said. "She's a five-year-old little girl and that is when her grandmother and I looked at each other and said, 'She's going to be really something.'"
Caitlin Clark has always been a fierce competitor
Caitlin Clark showed at 5 years old that she wasn't afraid to push back against her opposition, a trait she kept throughout her childhood that makes her a fierce athlete to this day. Her competitiveness came through in basketball as well as the other sports she played.
Lily Overstreet is a former teammate who played on the same youth soccer team as Clark when they were 11. Overstreet spoke to High School FN about what Clark was like as a child, saying, "She was very intense, a fierce competitor ... Even from an early age, she would do what it took to win. You always wanted to be on her team."
Similarly, Caitlin Clark's brother, Colin Clark, described how intense their one-on-one basketball games became as children. One time in particular, Caitlin got so competitive it led to an injury. "There was a loose ball and she ended up shoving me in the corner of a basement wall," Colin said during an interview (via College GameDay). "Split my head open. Got four staples." Although the injury was an accident, it's yet another demonstration of Caitlin's single-minded determination.
Caitlin Clark made a name for herself on her high school basketball team
As she got older, Caitlin Clark began focusing more of her energy on basketball. She played for Dowling Catholic High School, where coach Kristin Meyer was impressed by her skill level from when she was a freshman. Speaking to AP News, Meyer explained that there were some challenges to working with Clark because she was so far ahead of an average high school player. "There were times the competitiveness of her kind of took over or she wasn't as patient," Clark's former coach explained. "But every high schooler has to grow through some things and, looking back, her skill level was on a different level than other people, so it was harder for her at times."
Despite any frustration she may have felt, Clark grew throughout her high school athletic career. She was named Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2019-2020, and many college recruiters took note of her excellence on the court.
She also made a point to express appreciation for her teammates. In 2018, she posted an Instagram photo of herself and the rest of her Dowling team. In the caption, she wrote, "Beyond blessed to hit 1,000 career points. Wouldn't be possible without the girls behind me and the best support system I could have asked for!" She ended high school with 2,547 points.
Caitlin Clark became an Iowa Hawkeye
After an impressive high school career, Caitlin Clark had the pick of several colleges vying to get her on their team. Initially, she wanted to attend the University of Connecticut (UConn). Growing up, this had been her dream as she always looked up to Maya Moore, an all-star women's basketball player who played for UConn. While Clark had many offers, UConn did not recruit her. "It was more I wanted them to recruit me to say I got recruited. I loved UConn. I think they're the coolest place on Earth, and I wanted to say I got recruited by them," the basketball star told ESPN. Despite her initial disappointment, Clark was not discouraged. She chose to attend the University of Iowa in 2020 to play for the Hawkeyes and eventually came to value the experience. "I think playing for your home state is really something special," she expressed (via NPR).
Like in high school, Clark quickly rose in the ranks in college. During her first year, she started in all games she played and averaged 26.6 points while shooting. As a result of her hard work and talent, she was unanimously named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese became known for their rivalry
Playing for the Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark went head-to-head with some of the most talented college athletes. One of her most notable challengers was Angel Reese, an LSU basketball player, who's earned many accolades, including 2024 SEC Player of the Year, 2023 Sporting News Athlete of the Year, and 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player. With these two competitors on the court, games between LSU and the University of Iowa were thrilling to watch.
In the 2023 NCAA women's national championship, LSU emerged victorious. Following the intense game, a video of Reese taunting Clark by waving her hand in front of her face went viral and cemented the pair as rivals. Pop culture loves a good feud; whether it's speculating about the possible sibling rivalry between Prince William and Prince Harry, the supposed rivalry between Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman, or between these two athletes, the drama keeps fans coming back for more.
But in this case, both players expressed there was no ill will between them. "Me and Angel have always been great competitors," Clark said during a press conference (via Fanatics View). "That's what makes women's basketball so fun is, you know, you have great competition, and that's what we've had all year long. I think Angel would say the same; it's not just us in women's basketball that's not the only competitive thing about where our game is at, and that's what makes it so good."
Caitlin Clark broke scoring records in college
Caitlin Clark blew college basketball fans away when she broke the scoring record previously held by Pete Maravich. Maravich attended Louisiana State University from 1967–1970 before playing in the NBA. Decades later, another player had yet to touch Maravich's NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) career record of 3,667 points. That was until Clark came on the scene.
Caitlin Clark surpassed this long-standing record during a 2024 match with Ohio State. A free throw took her to 3,668 points, causing the crowd to erupt as she made collegiate basketball history. Speaking about the momentous occasion, Clark admitted that she hadn't been thinking about the record when she made the shot; as always, she was more focused on herself and her team, playing the best game possible.
"I'm so focused on helping this team win and be so great that it's hard for me to wrap my head around everything that's going on," she said during a press conference after the game (via Fox News). "A record is a record. I don't want that to be the reason people remember me. I hope people remember me for the way I played with a smile on my face [and] my competitive fire. Sure, they can remember the wins, but also just the fun me and my teammates had together."
Caitlin Clark's skills brought many new fans to women's basketball
Caitlin Clark's incredible talent and record-breaking plays have made her a role model and brought new viewers to the University of Iowa, college sports, and women's basketball. This was especially evident during the 2024 tournament between the University of Iowa and the University of South Carolina. It was expected to be a tough game as the two champion teams faced off against each other with talented players such as Clark and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso and Raven Johnson. South Carolina took home the win, but Clark and the rest of her team still played an impressive game.
Despite the loss, it was still an exciting day for women's basketball as a whole, as the tournament had groundbreaking viewership, with an average of 18.7 million people watching. This was up 89% from the previous year, making the women's college finals the most watched basketball game, including men's basketball and professional games (via ESPN).
Players like Clark and Angel Reese are credited with garnering attention and interest from the media, leading to this outstanding women's basketball moment. "These exceptional athletes, coaches, and teams captured our attention in unprecedented ways and it's incumbent on all of us to keep the incredible momentum going," said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro (via NPR).
Caitlin Clark appeared on SNL
"SNL" has drawn attention with surprising guest appearances from Kid Cudi, Kim Kardashian, and many more celebrities. Now, women's basketball star Caitlin Clark joined their ranks after an appearance during "SNL's Weekend Update" in April 2024. The segment started with host Michael Che cracking jokes about the University of Iowa retiring Clark's jersey. Following his quips, the crowd was ecstatic when Clark herself was brought on stage. Although she's an athlete and not a comedian, Clark held her own during the sketch show, pointing out how often Che has made belittling comments about women's basketball and going on to make jokes at his expense. The audience loved seeing the two poke fun at each other and seemed especially excited to have Clark there. It was an exciting night for Clark, the audience, and producer Lorne Michaels, who loves it when "SNL" features athletes.
Her appearance came soon before the WNBA draft, and Clark took the time to thank the many women athletes who came before her. Speaking about starting her professional basketball career, Clark said, "I'm sure it will be a big first step for me, but it's just one step for the WNBA. Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero Maya Moore. These are the women who kicked down the door so I could walk inside."
Caitlin Clark was the No.1 WNBA draft pick in 2024
After a historical collegiate basketball career, Caitlin Clark is ready to continue her legacy in professional sports as part of the WNBA. Indiana Fever had the first draft pick for 2024, and it was no surprise when they selected Clark. Although many other talented players were up for the draft, Clark stood out as a record-breaking, top collegiate athlete. Her reputation made her someone any team would be eager to bring on board.
On the night of the pick, family, friends, and fans joined Clark to cheer her on in this next step. "When you're just sitting at a table waiting for your name to be called, that really allows the emotions to feed you," Clark said about the momentous occasion (via ESPN). "You're with your family. Obviously, playing a basketball game, I'm not out there with my family. So sharing that moment with them and enjoying it, and people that have really had my back and believed in me more than anyone, is super special."
Caitlin Clark has several high-profile brand deals
Many fans were shocked to learn Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary is $338,056 over the next four years. While this may be a decent salary by some standards, it feels unbelievably low when it's compared to multi-million dollar deals of some of her male counterparts and the huge net worth of NBA stars like LeBron James. The extreme pay gap felt discouraging, especially seeing it in an athlete who has gained so much adoration and media attention. News of her salary got a lot of people talking about the pay discrepancies in the industry, with even President Joe Biden weighing in on X, stating, "Right now we're seeing that even if you're the best, women are not paid their fair share."
Despite this pay disparity, Clark is set up for financial success due to her many brand endorsements. Clark was the first collegiate athlete to join State Farm's many celebrity endorsements. Furthermore, in April 2024, news broke that the basketball star would be signing a $28 million deal with Nike. Although it's disheartening to see her comparatively low salary, Clark's skill has earned her enough name recognition for these huge brands to value her, and it may set a new precedent for college athletes and WNBA endorsements in the future.
Caitlin Clark admitted her WNBA career was more challenging than anything else she's played before
Caitlin Clark has grown from a talented young girl from Iowa into the next basketball star to watch. She drew the attention of viewers and fellow athletes while playing impressive games and earning more points than any other college player. Now, she's ready to embark on the next big step in her career playing for the WNBA, and basketball fans are excited to see just how high she can soar.
After her first week of practice with her new team, Indiana Fever, Clark seemed to be adjusting to working on a professional team and feeling up to the challenge. "It's definitely different, but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life," the WNBA rookie said (via Fox News). "It's fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play. So, I think it suits my game pretty well. It's a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you've to learn quicker because you've got to get your mind on Friday."