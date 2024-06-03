JoJo Siwa Faced Dark Allegations After She Exited Dance Moms

Before JoJo Siwa's transformation from hair bows to a sparkly Alice Cooper vibe was complete, the dancer and singer was the subject of something more serious than rhinestones and dragon wings. Entering the spotlight during Season 2 of the reality show "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," JoJo was all of 9 years old when she and her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, became part of Abby Lee Miller's world of little kids with big moves. Guided by her momager, the blonde girl with the hair bows soon joined the original cast of "Dance Moms," then became a Nickelodeon star, a "Dancing With the Stars" contestant, and a social media darling with over 11 million followers on Instagram and 45.9 million on TikTok.

Advertisement

With JoJo transitioning to more adult ventures, the mother-daughter duo decided to create more mini-JoJos for the world to enjoy. In November 2021, the first episode of "Siwas Dance Pop Revolution," hit the airwaves, featuring 11 tween girls competing to win a spot in a new girl group managed by Jessalynn. The seven girls originally chosen to be in XOMG Pop! made their live performance debut on "The Ellen Show" in December 2021.

Despite the bright, sugary vibe of XOMG Pop!, the Siwas have since faced allegations of something much darker and more sour in the creation and running of the young girl group. They've been accused of, among other things, name-calling, insult-throwing, encouraging an overly competitive environment, endless rehearsals that taxed and exhausted the girls, and insufficient compensation.

Advertisement