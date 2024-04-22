What Really Happened To Jojo Siwa After Leaving Dance Moms

"Dance Moms" breakout JoJo Siwa left the show for good in 2019, but she started to wind down her appearances a few years before that. After all, her bubbly personality quickly won her legions of fans, and the show led to multiple other opportunities for the then-tween to develop her brand. Hair bows, rainbows, glitter, and sparkles soon covered every inch of her life — and from all accounts, Siwa seemed like she couldn't have been happier. "I have so many fun projects I'm working on, I feel like I'm living a dream everyday!" she told Showstopper Magazine in 2017. She also claimed that she held great memories of her time on the Lifetime reality show. "The cast and crew were like one big family and I love each and every one of them!" she said.

Siwa's millions of fans have been eager to follow the star from project to project, and they've been willing to follow her on every social media platform under the sun, from YouTube to TikTok and beyond. To outsiders, though, Siwa's fame has sometimes been inscrutable. YouTuber Derek Gerard racked up nearly a million views in 2018 with a video called "It Is IMPOSSIBLE To Understand A Word This Girl Says," in which he reacted to Siwa's occasionally excitable speech patterns. Of course, Siwa kept doing her thing. And since leaving "Dance Moms," she's only been in the public eye more often.