Donald Trump Got More Than He Bargained For When He Offered To Pick Up A Home Alone Star's Tab

Donald Trump had a cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," and that quick appearance may have cost him thousands of dollars. Daniel Stern played Marv Murchins, one of the bumbling burglars that terrorized Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister, and he wrote in his memoir "Home and Alone" about how he went wild at the Plaza Hotel bar after Trump had said he'd pick up the tab. He basically earned the real-life moniker of "wet bandit" — here's what Stern wrote about what happened.

Stern was at the Plaza's Oak Room enjoying drinks with his friends when Donald and his then-wife Ivana Trump came in and made the rounds in the popular, iconic bar. "Donald spotted us and proclaimed so everyone could hear that he would be picking up the tab at our table," Stern said, via Page Six. It seemed to be giving off vibes of Donald showing himself off as "the host-with-the-most."

Other than Donald's offer to pay for the drinks, Stern didn't seem too impressed with him. "He was not a great conversationalist," Stern wrote, "and kind of a nothing personality, but the meeting paid off brilliantly."