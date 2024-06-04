Tiffany Trump's Wedding Was A Fashion Nightmare For The Whole Family
November 12, 2022, was a happy day for a former first family as it celebrated Tiffany Trump's stunning wedding. The only child of Donald Trump and second wife Marla Maples wed business executive Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago just days before her father announced his latest run for the presidency. It was "the most magical day," she declared on social media. As one would expect, it was also one of the most opulent. The outdoor venue was adorned with thousands of pastel-tinted flowers, including huge floral arches at the entrance to the aisle. The couple exchanged vows under a gilded gazebo before a group of 500 guests, including the bride's parents, stepmother, Melania Trump, and her four half-siblings.
Tiffany was appropriately radiant in a beaded Elie Saab gown featuring long sleeves, a square neckline, and a dramatic train. For the reception, she changed into a simpler but still elegant white satin strapless gown. The former POTUS was dapper in a traditional tuxedo as he gave away his youngest daughter, and Maples's pale lavender column dress suited both her and the color scheme. Alas, the same can't be said of the other Trump women, whose choice of wedding wear was widely criticized in the X (aka Twitter) community. Whether it was an ill-chosen color, a strange style, or, in one case, a replica of a gown from a famous movie, there were plenty of fashion misses on this otherwise flawless occasion.
Kimberly Guilfoyle looked surprisingly somber
Tiffany Trump's entire extended family was at her wedding, including her half-siblings and their significant others. Among them was Donald Trump Jr., the oldest of the Trump children, and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle has worn some inappropriate outfits over the years, which belie her professionalism as a lawyer and former Fox News host. For instance, the bright red dress she wore to the 2020 Republican National Convention was deemed too distracting on a night meant for her future father-in-law. More recently, her strapless corset dress wasn't the best choice to promote her new children's book from a Christian family values publisher.
To be fair, the dress Guilfoyle wore to Tiffany's wedding was quite modest. But it was also black, a traditional "don't" color for weddings. Yes, we know some trendy couples use black as a signature theme, but amid Tiffany's soft pastel palette, Guilfoyle looked downright gloomy. "Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. That's who that is, isn't it?" commented a critic on X. The oversized bat-wing sleeves weren't much of a hit, either. "Did you give her Red Bull?" snickered a follower on Don Jr.'s Instagram post.
Almost more attention-getting was a group shot Ivanka Trump posted of the family women, in which Guilfoyle appeared to have been cropped out. Ivanka later posted a full version of the photo, but not before social media had a good chuckle over the apparent snub. Actor Diedrich Bader noted, "[S]he must have known the full photo would be widely disseminated, therefore cutting her out is quite a statement."
Melania Trump wore another etiquette-busting color
Melania Trump was also there to congratulate her daughter-in-law. Normally a picture of high style, the former first lady appeared to be breaking another cardinal rule of wedding guest attire. Her full-length sleeveless gown was simple and elegant, embellished only with a thin gold belt. But it was also a light cream shade, which sparked a debate on X. Did Melania violate the "no white because it upstages the bride" protocol? Or was she acceptable by Emily Post standards?
Humor writer Taylor Kay Phillips fell into the "bad judgment" camp, suggesting on X that this color was a deliberate choice. "[H]as anyone said anything about Melania going full Evil Stepmother and wearing a dress that can only be described as 'not white because I'm wearing a belt'?" Another commenter made a similar observation: "Why is she wearing a white dress?? I swear we need an entire show of the fashion police for this event." The pro-Melania group argued the dress was more of a beige or pale peach than a pure white, making it acceptable for an outdoor Florida wedding.
okay we've all talked about 'the crop' but has anyone said anything about Melania going full Evil Stepmother and wearing a dress that can only be described as "not white because I'm wearing a belt" pic.twitter.com/4q6HKJrFDP
— Taylor Kay Phillips (@TayKayPhillips) November 14, 2022
A third group just wasn't fond of the dress itself. "With all the money she spends on wardrobe, she could have had a beautiful gown rather than this plain, boring, off-white dress," said one critic. "The wedding is an elegant one and this is all she could come up with?!?" Echoed a second, "[I]t is a seriously ugly dress! ... It looks like it came from Goodwill lol."
Lara Trump's armless look was bizarre
Lara Trump also made a questionable wardrobe choice for her sister-in-law's wedding. Lara, married to Tiffany's half-brother Eric Trump, missed the mark on two counts. Her Oscar Lopez evening gown was comfortable enough for her to declare it on Instagram as "the only dress to wear when wrangling children." But the sheer detail on the skirt flirted with bad taste, and the total silver spangling also threatened to out-bling the bride. One follower joked, "I think the theme of this wedding is Frozen. Hope she didn't get glitter all over the kids, lol."
The dress design also made for some awkward photos. The long cape sleeves were slit to allow maximum arm movement (again, all the better to hold on to squirmy toddlers), but in some of the formal shots, the drape of the sleeves left Lara's arms and hands totally hidden. The image inspired a commenter on X to laugh, "Fourteen guests at Mar-a-Lago reported their wallets were stolen during the wedding. Lara Trump filed a police report her arms and hands were missing." Other wisecracks included a quip, "Lara Trump's second worst mistake was this dress," and another, "I don't get that outfit...was she trying to be Lurch's wife?" Yet another snarker swiped at both Lara and Kimberly Guilfoyle, with a little jab to designer Bob Mackie for good measure: "So the sisters stuck with the theme, but the in-laws decided to come as a bat and as Cher. Nice."
Ivanka Trump's Grace Kelly nod drew chuckles
Ivanka Trump was one of the honor attendants at Tiffany Trump's wedding. All the women were dressed in pale blue floor-length gowns, but they were apparently allowed to choose their own style, with cuts ranging from strapless to halter tops. Ivanka's dress stood out from the rest for being the only one to feature a long shawl detail. The glamorous look inspired The List fans to vote Ivanka the best dressed at Tiffany's wedding; however, many online observers were more interested in the dress's inspiration.
The former first daughter's Grecian-style gown was an exact replica of the famous dress Grace Kelly wore in the Hitchcock film "To Catch a Thief," right down to the knot detail on the bodice and the contrasting cross-body sash drape. While it looked stunning on her, some were critical of the nod to the legendary actress. One said, "Ivanka 'I have no style' Trump ripping off the blue dress that Grace Kelly wore ... Ivanka Trump is no Grace Kelly." A wit suggested the dress was Tiffany's "something borrowed" (the "something blue" being the "[Democrat] controlled Senate"). Thinking the many legal troubles of the bride's father, there were also snickers over the irony of the film being referenced.
Ivanka drew more fire for the dress she wore to the rehearsal dinner, a belly-baring pink two-piece ensemble. "I don't know if a dress could show more dislike for a younger sister than this!" exclaimed one X user.