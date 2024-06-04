Tiffany Trump's Wedding Was A Fashion Nightmare For The Whole Family

November 12, 2022, was a happy day for a former first family as it celebrated Tiffany Trump's stunning wedding. The only child of Donald Trump and second wife Marla Maples wed business executive Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago just days before her father announced his latest run for the presidency. It was "the most magical day," she declared on social media. As one would expect, it was also one of the most opulent. The outdoor venue was adorned with thousands of pastel-tinted flowers, including huge floral arches at the entrance to the aisle. The couple exchanged vows under a gilded gazebo before a group of 500 guests, including the bride's parents, stepmother, Melania Trump, and her four half-siblings.

Tiffany was appropriately radiant in a beaded Elie Saab gown featuring long sleeves, a square neckline, and a dramatic train. For the reception, she changed into a simpler but still elegant white satin strapless gown. The former POTUS was dapper in a traditional tuxedo as he gave away his youngest daughter, and Maples's pale lavender column dress suited both her and the color scheme. Alas, the same can't be said of the other Trump women, whose choice of wedding wear was widely criticized in the X (aka Twitter) community. Whether it was an ill-chosen color, a strange style, or, in one case, a replica of a gown from a famous movie, there were plenty of fashion misses on this otherwise flawless occasion.

