Hallmark Actors Call For Help After When Calls The Heart Co-Star's Tragic Accident

The cast of The Hallmark Channel's hit series, "When Calls the Heart," have experienced a shocking tragedy. Fans of the show remember 19-year-old Mamie Laverock, who appeared on the first two seasons, as well as the 10th season, as a student in nursing school named Rosaleen Sullivan. On May 11, Laverock was taken to the hospital in the midst of what her parents described as a "medical emergency." Nearly three weeks later, while still at the hospital, she fell off of a balcony walkway, plummeting five stories. The young actor is now in critical condition. Her former "When Calls the Heart" castmates called on fans of the series for help, and it seems that their calls were answered.

Laverock was immediately transported to a hospital following her initial accident. During her stay, her parents, Nicole and Rob Compton, created a GoFundMe campaign to help the family be with Laverock while she recovers. "We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more," the GoFundMe states. Laverock's former costars, Erin Krakow, and her onscreen mother, Johannah Newmarch, shared the campaign on social media, pleading with the public to contribute to Laverock's family's cause. The campaign had an original goal of $10,000 Canadian. As of May 28, Laverock's family had exceeded their goal, raking in over 200 donations and a total of over $14,000.