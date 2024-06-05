The Most Inappropriate Outfits Princess Eugenie Has Ever Worn

The royal family always has the spotlight on them. They attend public events and are frequently photographed, meaning that many people often see their outfits. Furthermore, royal rules mean that royal ensembles are under a particular kind of scrutiny. While Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle are likely the first people that come to mind when we think of royals being picked apart for their ensembles, they are far from the only ones. As Prince Andrew's daughters and King Charles III's nieces, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice may not be as high ranking as their cousins, but they still spend plenty of time in the public eye. Beatrice has certainly worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits over the years. And, while she and her sister, Eugenie, have been known to sport coordinating looks, Eugenie has also had her fair share of fashion flops all by herself.

Advertisement

Throughout her life in the royal spotlight, Eugenie has always appeared to have an appreciation for fashion. She takes risks with her style and makes bold choices. More often than not, these choices have earned her scrutiny for one reason or another. Sometimes the public doesn't feel that her look is appropriate for a royal family member. Other times, they think it's wrong for the occasion, and plenty of times, they've thought it was just wrong altogether. There are many outfits that Eugenie has received flak for over the years, but there are a few that really take the cake.