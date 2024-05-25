Princess Eugenie Vs. Princess Beatrice: The Public's Favorite York Daughter Is Clear

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are the children of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York. They seem to get along very well, and the stylish sisters have even stepped out in coordinated outfits over the years. But what does the public think of the princesses? It turns out, one is slightly more popular than the other. Although Beatrice is often seen as more relatable than her fellow royals, she wasn't crowned the favorite. In poll results shared by GB News, a whopping 25% of the 2,053 respondents said that they disliked Beatrice. By contrast, only 24% of the respondents disliked Eugenie, making her the favorite of the two.

Moreover, 37% of people who participated in the poll liked both the York sisters, but they also had the highest rate of respondents saying they "don't know" when asked for an opinion (37% to 38%). Another poll about the princesses, this time from Hello! magazine, didn't pit Beatrice and Eugenie against each other, and nor did it unveil a favorite princess between the two in the end. Instead, the poll received mostly positive responses for both York sisters. In fact, an impressive 82% of the survey-takers felt that they were wonderful role models, and over half of the respondents expressed a desire to see Beatrice and Eugenie do more work in the public sphere too.