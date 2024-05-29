What Is King Charles' Last Name And What Does It Mean?

If you aren't sure what King Charles III's last name is, you aren't alone. He's most often referred to as simply King Charles, or Prince Charles before his coronation. However, he does have a surname, and it's a mouthful: Mountbatten-Windsor. The name was created by his late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and it's a combination of their two last names.

As for the Windsor name, it was originally chosen by King George V in a break from tradition. According to the official royal family website, royal family members didn't have surnames, but instead, operated under their house name or dynasty. In 1917, King George V decided a change was in order as anti-German attitudes increased following World War I. The royal family's house name changed from the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to the House of Windsor, in honor of the castle of the same name. Windsor also became the official last name for British royals descended from the male line of Queen Victoria, except, of course, when women of the family got married and took a new name.

However, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wanted a different name for their line of descendants. They combined Windsor with the last name Philip chose when he became a U.K. citizen: Mountbatten, a family name from his mother's side.