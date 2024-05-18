Why Kate Middleton Used To Refer To Prince William As Steve (And Her Other Cheeky Nicknames For Him)

William, Prince of Wales is known as many things: the son of King Charles III, the heir to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's spare, and even "One Pint Willy" (courtesy of Mike Tindall). However, one of Prince William's former nicknames from his University of St Andrews days was not meant to define his true self. The opposite, in fact — he was enrolled under the name William Wales but had people call him "Steve" so he could stay low-key on campus.

Of course, William's royal lineage makes him an attention-grabbing figure. Going by a different name was meant to keep his St Andrews days from being too chaotic. He was just a regular student like everyone else, after all. Something else that made William's unusual college experience a bit more normal was that he had a deal with the paparazzi and media. They wouldn't snap pictures of him at school if official photos were released regularly, and fellow St Andrews students were told not to speak to the media about the future king.

The "Steve" nickname was likely used by William's classmates, friends, and even Catherine, Princess of Wales since the royal couple became good friends and started dating while at The University of St Andrews . Kate Middleton calling William "Steve" while they were at St. Andrews also meant she could discuss their relationship in public with friends. She's had other nicknames for him over the years, too, including the cheeky but affectionate "Baldy" and "Big Willy."