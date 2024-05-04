Looking Back At The Royal Family's Tragic Year Since King Charles' Coronation

There have been several signs that King Charles would have a challenging reign. Apart from the intense scrutiny following the Queen's passing, the new King's coronation was marred with family drama. Royal fans were upset with Prince Andrew's planned attendance, and there was tension over the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan. But most of all, there was an undeniable growing disillusionment with the royals. Charles just didn't seem to have the same pull his mother had.

While over 8,000 guests attended the late Queen's coronation in the 2,200-seater Westminster Abbey, the new King reportedly had some trouble getting his pick of celebrities. In fact, several major celebrities had turned down the request to attend the coronation. The royal family also faced criticism for allegedly arresting anti-monarchy demonstrators. Coupled with these events, astrologer Lisa Stardust predicted that King Charles' reign would be difficult. It's been one year since his coronation and so far, the prediction has been apt.