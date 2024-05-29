The Legal Issues That Could Tarnish Dave Marrs' HGTV Reputation

The trial in the breach-of-contract case will take place in September 2024, so Dave and Jenny Marrs and their fans will have to wait until then to see how the lawsuit plays out. If the accusations are true, though, it shows quite a bit of negligence on the part of Dave and his company. According to the lawsuit, Matthew and Sarah McGrath said not only did the company make many mistakes during their renovations, some of which present real dangers to the folks living there, but they also took longer than initially stated to complete the work.

Despite just how incriminating the accusations against Dave and Jupiter Rentals are, the McGraths' attorney wrote in a letter to Dave, "Please understand, these reports do not completely detail the remedial work that needs to be performed to rectify the many failures in workmanship but only represent my clients' current understanding of the nature and scope of repairs." This could indicate that more or fewer repairs are needed and would likely need to be determined in preparation for the jury trial.

While these accusations are likely to affect Dave's businesses and possibly his work with HGTV, he failed to settle during months of court-ordered mediation with the McGraths, forcing the case to go to trial. The Marrses were sued before for a similar reason in 2021, but the case was dismissed in 2022.