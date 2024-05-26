Harry And Meghan Interactions That Made People Uncomfortable

Love them or hate them, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship is still going strong. Harry and Meghan's apparently healthy marriage has been contrasted with that of the prince's parents, King Charles III and Princess Diana. Blighted by cheating scandals and the king's alleged cruelty, there were always signs that Diana and Charles' marriage wasn't going to last. By contrast, Harry and Meghan generally appear to have a loving and supportive bond free from toxicity. "Harry and Meghan have been through a lot together and it has made their relationship go from strength to strength," body language expert Darren Stanton said at Betfair Live Casino, per the Mirror. "From looking at their engaged eye contact, it's clear they have a deep rapport with each other."

But no relationship is perfect, and the Sussexes, like any couple, have had their fair share of uncomfortable exchanges. Unlike most couples, Harry and Meghan's awkward interactions have been captured for the world to see. From cringeworthy main-character moments to PDA fails, it's a right royal pain living one's life in the limelight.