Signs Taylor Swift's Split From Matty Healy Was Messier Than We Realized

Once upon a time, Taylor Swift was a huge fan of The 1975. So, in November 2014, she attended their concert and supposedly met Matty Healy, and a few days later, both musicians sported each other's merch. Naturally, rumors of the two being an item started swirling, but Healy swiftly denied the rumors in a 2DayFM interview. The "Chocolate" singer later shared his sentiments about joining Swift's complex dating history in a Q Magazine interview, asserting, "If I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would've been, 'F**** hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'F*** THAT.'"

"That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing," he added (via NME). Furthermore, he dubbed their relationship a "flirtation." The pair seemed to have gone their separate ways afterward. However, when Healy appeared on Audacy's KROQ's Klein/Ally Show, he confirmed that he worked on Swift's 2022 album "Midnights," but their collaboration didn't make it to the final cut. Then, in May 2023, about a month after Swift and Joe Alwyn's 6-year relationship ended, The Sun reported that Healy and Swift had found their way back to each other.

Their reconciliation was met with tons of backlash because of The 1975's frontman's controversial statements through the years. Nonetheless, the "Robbers" singers showed up to a few Eras Tour stops to cheer his partner on. The pair ultimately went on to end things in June 2023, People confirmed. However, in April 2024, Swift released "The Tortured Poets Department," and made us all realize their short-lived relationship may not have had a clean break.

