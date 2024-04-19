The Most Obvious Joe Alwyn & Matt Healy References On Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets

We finally made it — Taylor Swift dropped her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on April 19, 2024, which she announced at the Grammy Awards just two months prior. "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time — one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure," Swift wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, as she debuted her latest masterpiece.

While the tracklist had all eyes on Swift's former boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated from 2016 to 2023, the new record surprisingly contains fewer songs with obvious references to him. Instead, it delves more into Swift's connection with another Brit, singer Matty Healy, with even the album's lead track seemingly focusing on him rather than Alwyn. However, that doesn't mean Swift didn't use her impressive songwriting skills to excavate her relationship with Alwyn, making one of the saddest tracks on the album about the actor in fact.

In her X announcement, Swift noted, "This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry." We've curated a list of the five most conspicuous references to these two famous men on "The Tortured Poets Department," and we suggest you brace yourself for the emotional journey ahead.